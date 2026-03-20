Skip to content

An AI Video About Who Would Star In 'Friends' If It Was Cast Today Has Everyone Completely Puzzled

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Pope Leo Just Called For Compassion For Those Who Are Suffering—And MAGA's Responses Were Predictable AF

Pope Leo XIV
Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

After Pope Leo XIV tweeted a compassionate message about "caring for the humanity of others," MAGA went into full meltdown mode to call him a Communist, among other things.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 20, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Wednesday, March 18, Pope Leo XIV took to X to share a message about compassion.

Pope Leo wrote:

"All men and women, especially Christians, are called to fix their gaze on those who suffer, on the pain of the lonely, and on those who are emarginated for various reasons, for without them we cannot build a just society."
"Only together can we build communities of solidarity capable of caring for everyone, in which wellbeing and peace can flourish for the benefit of all. Caring for the humanity of others helps us to live our own lives to the full."

You can see his post here:

Pope Leo has been speaking out recently about universal healthcare. This X post may be in reference to his stance on the subject of basic healthcare as a human right and not a privilege.

On Wednesday in a private audience, the pontif addressed participants in the conference “Today who is my neighbour?” organised by the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe, the World Health Organization (European Region), and the Italian Episcopal Conference.

Pope Leo said:

"Universal health coverage is not merely a technical goal to be achieved; it is primarily a moral imperative for societies that wish to call themselves just."
"Health cannot be a luxury for the few. It is an essential condition for social peace."
"Healthcare must be accessible to the most vulnerable, not only because their dignity requires it but also to prevent injustice from becoming a cause of conflict."

But whatever prompted the Pope's X post, the message isn't sitting well with one very vocal group on X—MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's acolytes, the so-called MAGA minions. MAGA, the White supremacist, Christian nationalist focused movement, once again had big feelings about the core message of Jesus Christ.

Many reacted as if they were personally being called out for their xenophobia, racism, and lack of compassion or Christian values. And as the saying goes, a hit dog will holler.

MAGA had a meltdown in the comments over the idea of compassion and community.


@azkate13/X



@starwatcher333/X











Pope Leo XIV has drawn the ire of MAGA before.

As the first Pope born and raised in the United States, MAGA minions assumed his agenda would match their own. The Chicago native's lack of an "America First" viewpoint quickly drew MAGA backlash lead by MAGA influencers Steve Bannon and Laura Loomer.

After Pope Leo XIV delivered a series of humble, Gospel-rooted messages about mercy, migrants, and the moral cost of exclusion, many labeled the pontif a Communist. When he warned Spain's bishops that right-wing ideology was their nation's greatest threat, MAGA was apoplectic.

Self-described Christian nationalist and GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson even tried to correct Pope Leo XIV on the Bible after the pontif criticized Trump's immigration policies' violations of people's civil, human, and constitutional rights.

It seems little upsets MAGA Christians more than being reminded of Christ's teachings.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

Democrats Troll The White House Hard With Brutal Update To January Post Bragging About Low Gas Prices

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Stephen Colbert
Political News

Stephen Colbert Just Gave Trump A Hilariously Fitting New Nickname After His Lethargic Comments About Iran

Donald Trump
Political News

Brutal New Magazine Cover Epically Skewers 'Very Bad Loser' Trump Over His War With Iran

Screenshot of Sanae Takaichi and Donald Trump
Political News

Room Goes Silent After Trump Makes Super Tone-Deaf Joke To Japanese Prime Minister About Pearl Harbor In Shocking Video

More from Trending

Screenshots from @torimosser's TikTok video
@torimosser/TikTok

Woman Says Stranger On TikTok Helped Save Her Life After Dangerous Medical Misdiagnosis

It is far too common for women's health concerns to be dismissed in the United States, especially when it comes to chronic conditions and pain levels.

Diagnosed with several chronic conditions, 23-year-old TikToker Tori Mosser reflected on years of painful stomach cramps and painful episodes when she finally was able to share that she'd received a diagnosis: Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome (CVS).

Keep ReadingShow less
Images from u/South-Basket-887's post in the 'Mildly Infuriating' subReddit
u/South-Basket-887/Reddit

Landlord Sparks Debate After Warning Tenant About Leaving Small Appliances Plugged In

Many of us have had to live in a rented space at some point in our lives and had to deal with landlords, some of whom can be very imposing and let the power of having tenants go to their heads.

But most of us probably didn't receive special notes from our landlords detailing the little observations they noticed about our lifestyles while doing a surprise inspection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Zuckerberg
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Meta Is Shutting Down Its VR 'Metaverse' After Spending An Obscene Amount Of Money Building It—And People Are Roasting Mark Zuckerberg Hard

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was roasted online after Meta announced they'll be shutting down Horizon Worlds, part of their virtual reality "Metaverse," this summer after spending close to $80 billion on the project.

The news comes five years after Zuckerberg declared the metaverse to be the future of Facebook, even renaming the company Meta to reflect that vision. In recent months, Meta cut roughly 10% of the workforce in its "metaverse" division and signaled a shift away from virtual reality for its flagship platform, Horizon Worlds, where users interact through avatars.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Rand Paul and Markwayne Mullin
C-SPAN3

Video Of GOP Senator Picking A Fight With A Witness Replayed During Contentious Senate Confirmation Hearing

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul confronted his GOP colleague, Oklahoma's Markwayne Mullin, President Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Homeland Security, over his "anger issues," even presenting video evidence.

Earlier this month, Trump announced he will replace Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary with Mullin. Trump said Noem will instead take on the role of Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas, a newly created organization intended to foster a right-wing alliance across South America.

Keep ReadingShow less
Val Kilmer smiles at a film event, reflecting the late actor’s enduring legacy as debate grows over his AI-assisted posthumous role.
C Flanigan/WireImage via Getty Images

News That Val Kilmer Will Star In New Film Using Generative AI Sparks Debate—And His Daughter Just Weighed In

In a development that’s already dividing audiences, Val Kilmer will return to the screen in a new film despite having died in 2025. At the center of it all is a stark reality: the actor never filmed a single scene.

The historical action film As Deep as the Grave stars Kilmer as Father Fintan, a Catholic priest and Native American spiritualist. Written and directed by Coerte Voorhees, the film also stars Abigail Lawrie, Tom Felton, and Abigail Breslin.

Keep ReadingShow less