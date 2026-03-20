Pope Leo Just Called For Compassion For Those Who Are Suffering—And MAGA's Responses Were Predictable AF

On Wednesday, March 18, Pope Leo XIV took to X to share a message about compassion.
Pope Leo wrote:
"All men and women, especially Christians, are called to fix their gaze on those who suffer, on the pain of the lonely, and on those who are emarginated for various reasons, for without them we cannot build a just society."
"Only together can we build communities of solidarity capable of caring for everyone, in which wellbeing and peace can flourish for the benefit of all. Caring for the humanity of others helps us to live our own lives to the full."
You can see his post here:
Pope Leo has been speaking out recently about universal healthcare. This X post may be in reference to his stance on the subject of basic healthcare as a human right and not a privilege.
On Wednesday in a private audience, the pontif addressed participants in the conference “Today who is my neighbour?” organised by the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe, the World Health Organization (European Region), and the Italian Episcopal Conference.
Pope Leo said:
"Universal health coverage is not merely a technical goal to be achieved; it is primarily a moral imperative for societies that wish to call themselves just."
"Health cannot be a luxury for the few. It is an essential condition for social peace."
"Healthcare must be accessible to the most vulnerable, not only because their dignity requires it but also to prevent injustice from becoming a cause of conflict."
But whatever prompted the Pope's X post, the message isn't sitting well with one very vocal group on X—MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's acolytes, the so-called MAGA minions. MAGA, the White supremacist, Christian nationalist focused movement, once again had big feelings about the core message of Jesus Christ.
Many reacted as if they were personally being called out for their xenophobia, racism, and lack of compassion or Christian values. And as the saying goes, a hit dog will holler.
MAGA had a meltdown in the comments over the idea of compassion and community.
@azkate13/X
@starwatcher333/X
Pope Leo XIV has drawn the ire of MAGA before.
As the first Pope born and raised in the United States, MAGA minions assumed his agenda would match their own. The Chicago native's lack of an "America First" viewpoint quickly drew MAGA backlash lead by MAGA influencers Steve Bannon and Laura Loomer.
After Pope Leo XIV delivered a series of humble, Gospel-rooted messages about mercy, migrants, and the moral cost of exclusion, many labeled the pontif a Communist. When he warned Spain's bishops that right-wing ideology was their nation's greatest threat, MAGA was apoplectic.
Self-described Christian nationalist and GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson even tried to correct Pope Leo XIV on the Bible after the pontif criticized Trump's immigration policies' violations of people's civil, human, and constitutional rights.
It seems little upsets MAGA Christians more than being reminded of Christ's teachings.