MAGA Influencer Says Trump Seems 'Demonically Possessed' In Brutal Post Slamming Iran War

A 2024 study found a stronger belief in the existence of demons and adherence to a "shadow gospel" was associated with more favorable views of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump. The shadow gospel refers to versions of Christianity and conservatism conjured through anti-liberal messages with little to no basis in actual scripture.

Trump traded on the beliefs of Christian nationalist factions among his MAGA minions by calling the Democratic Party "demonic."

A glimpse through posts by his MAGA minions shows how intertwined some (mostly Evangelical) Christians' faith is with their support of Trump.

Donald J. Trump/Facebook





Donald J. Trump/Facebook





Donald J. Trump/Facebook





Donald J. Trump/Facebook





Donald J. Trump/Facebook





Donald J. Trump/Facebook





r/DonaldTrump666/Reddit

The fact such messaging is now getting turned on Trump is amusing to many and blasphemous to others.

MAGA influencer The Patriot Voice recently shared a screenshot of a Trump post from Truth Social on X he captioned:

"Trump now sounds like a full blown warmongering PSYCHOPATH."

"Totally the OPPOSITE of the man I thought I voted for."

"It’s like he has been demonically possessed."

You can see his post here:

Trump's decision to join Israel in attacking the sovereign nation of Iran has proven unpopular among his "America First" MAGA minions.

Even Trump seems to be reconsidering the decision.

People weren't sure The Patriot Voice's post was an accusation or an excuse for their choices or Trump's.

Are they claiming the devil made them do it?

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But more than a few people agreed with the assessment—from across the political spectrum.

@mbogus1107/X









Some Christian nationalists who once embraced Trump are now seeing "signs" of demonic influence in his actions.

More than a few point to Trump spiritual advisor Paula White.





Some MAGA minions pushed back against The Patriot Voice.

As for people who were never Trump fans...

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@smalls2672/X

...they were definitely in their "told ya so" era.





















@GrimmUnleashed/X









Whether the current unrest in MAGA lasts or Trump finds a way back into their good graces remains to be seen.

But with the 2026 midterm elections less than eight months away, his war on Iran proving unpopular, and the voter suppressing SAVE Act looking like it's doomed to fail, Trump better think of something quick.