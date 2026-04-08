Gavin Newsom's Wife Has Stark Warning For MAGA Women Who Still Support Trump—And She's Absolutely Right

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, First Partner of California, shared a message for the women of MAGA in the wake of the firings of Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.
The two women were the first Cabinet members of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump’s second administration to get their walking papers.
Trump, under the advice of Stephen Miller and the Heritage Foundation to fulfill their Project 2025 agenda, selected grossly unqualified people for his second administration, so any cabinet member could have been terminated.
Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom's wife made the case that it was telling the first two cabinet members fired were women, based on Trump's well documented history of misogyny.
In a video posted to Instagram, Siebel Newsom said:
"Trust me, I'm not a fan of Pam Bondi nor Kristi Noem, but I need to call out that it's no surprise to me that the first two prominent people pushed out of this administration were women."
"The conservative women that Trump handpicks who align themselves with an agenda that controls women, restricting our rights, limiting our autonomy... is only in service of men."
You can see the video here:
Siebel Newsom, co-founder of gender rights nonprofit California Partners Project, continued:
"There's a familiar pattern here. Women are brought in, packaged Mar-a-Lago style, and lifted up as long as they commit to wholeheartedly serve the interests of the patriarch at the top."
"Now it looks like power, or proximity to power with a big title, but it never comes with job security and protection."
"There's no secure place inside this handpicked patriarchal body that systemically disrespects, devalues and discriminates against women and girls."
She offered a warning to the women of MAGA:
"And this is where complicity comes in, because when you align yourself with that value system, with a leader who has publicly devalued women, degraded them, and been found liable of abusing women, well, guess what? You're going to be the first to go."
"Your power is only temporary, and ultimately they will come for you. That's the unfortunate truth for all women."
"No woman is safe in Trump's Republican Party unless she has enough wealth or the ability to buy her own job security and safety."
"And so, my friends, regardless of your political affiliation you might want to wake up and see this for what it truly is, it's a war on all women."
The first to jump into the comments were MAGA men, like bondzie1 and 1flyingcarpet, declaring women have it great and are under no threat.
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But their false claims were quickly refuted with facts.
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Many women concurred with Siebel Newsom's assessment.
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Trump has a long, well-documented history of misogyny.
He has a habit of referring to women as pigs—telling a female journalist, "quiet piggy"—and saying he assaults women, grabbing and kissing them without their consent and entering the dressing rooms of even underage girls, because he's unable to stop himself.