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MAGA Influencer Gets Blunt Wakeup Call After Wondering How The Newsoms Can Champion Liberal Causes While In 'Heterosexual Marriage'

Christina Pushaw; Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Former Ron DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw tried to call out California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom for promoting "corrosive" liberal ideologies despite being in a traditional "heterosexual marriage" for over 20 years—and got an epic reality check.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 13, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and his spouse, filmmaker and activist Jennifer Siebel Newsom, were married in July 2008. They share four children: a daughter born in 2009, a son born in 2011, a daughter born in 2013, and a son born in 2016.

According to a former staffer for Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, Christina Pushaw, there is a serious problem with that.

Pushaw claimed, in a post on X, that because Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom are in a committed heteronormative marriage with four children, they're hypocrites for any support they show for LGBTQ+ equality and nontraditional families.

While Newsom has received backlash for throwing trans rights under the bus—especially regarding sports—while speaking with conservative podcasters, as of December 2025 Newsom has signed 47 pro-LGBTQ+ bills with 21 specifically benefiting transgender people according to Advocate magazine.

So, naturally, being married to a cisgender woman makes Newsom a hypocrite.

Pushaw posted:

"What I find interesting about the Newsoms is that they both relentlessly promote liberal/left ideologies that are corrosive to family formation and undermine traditional values. However, at the same time, they've been in a heterosexual marriage for 20+ years and have 4 children together. By those measures, they are more 'trad' in terms of their own lifestyle than most Americans are, even a lot of conservatives aren't married with 4 kids."
"So what that tells me is the Newsoms KNOW that the traditional family model is the best; that's why they chose it when they both could've chosen anything else. But as elites they still promote insidious ideologies that end up harming the ordinary people who listen to them. It's a perfect illustration of 'luxury beliefs.'"

@ChristinaPushaw/X

When people failed to understand Pushaw's big gotcha point, she tried to explain that empathy or support for anyone not exactly like yourself was hypocritical.

The Princess Bride word GIF Giphy

Pushaw explained her point in a series of comments, writing:

"The point is the elite educated libs don’t actually raise their own kids with the left-wing ideology that they’re preaching about to the rest of us. They aren’t trying to trans their own children; they are pushing that agenda on middle America. The Newsom kids will be fine, I think they can tel that their mother is an actress playing a part in front of an audience. I’m sure she didn’t actually gender-swap characters in stories she read to her sons."

@ChristinaPushaw/X

"lol, honestly I think they have a great life including their dog. My problem with them is that they’re pushing an agenda that’s the opposite of what they’re doing for themselves, and they’re influencing too many Americans to reject traditional values and live their lives in a less fulfilling way that the Newsoms would never."

@ChristinaPushaw/X

"She says the craziest things. And yet, she is married for longer and has more kids than most conservative influencers"

@ChristinaPushaw/X

Some equally confused individuals considered it wrong for anyone in what they considered a traditional marriage to support the rights of others.



But most responses attempted to educate Pushaw and her ilk on the concepts of empathy and MYOFB.

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reply to @ChristinaPushaw/X




reply to @ChristinaPushaw/X




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reply to @ChristinaPushaw/X

Some pointed out what real hypocrisy looked like.


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reply to @ChristinaPushaw/X


reply to @ChristinaPushaw/X



Pushaw's hot take went viral across social media.

Feminist News Now shared screenshots on Instagram captioned:

"Here's the thing conservatives never figure out: you can have your big family, your golden retriever, your Sunday roasts, and your white picket fence — and still mind your own damn business about what everyone else does with theirs. Living your values doesn't require legislating everyone else's. The Newsoms aren't out here trying to force you to make documentary films or give your sons dolls. And yet somehow, the people who claim to be all about 'freedom' are the ones most consumed — most miserable — about how strangers they'll never meet choose to live and love."
"Friendly reminder that Gavin Newsom — the man conservatives love to hate — has been married to the same blonde, Stanford-educated wife for 17 years, has four kids, lives in Marin County wine country, and posts anniversary photos like a wholesome family man. His wife Jennifer is a documentary filmmaker and gender equality advocate who gives their sons dolls and takes their kids on road trips to learn about the world."
"The irony is that the people shrieking about 'traditional family values' can't seem to enjoy their own traditional families because they're too busy being furious about yours."
"Turns out freedom is actually a liberal value. Who knew."

Responses on Instagram mirrored those on other platforms.

reply to @feminist_news_now/Instagram


reply to @feminist_news_now/Instagram


reply to @feminist_news_now/Instagram

Pushaw's prior brush with celebrity was when she labeled acknowledging the existence of LGBTQ+ people "grooming" to try to quell backlash against Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill that Republicans pushed through the Florida state legislature and DeSantis signed into law.

Pushaw posted on Twitter:

Funny how Pushaw was silent while Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi looked the other way as convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continued to groom and abuse girls at his Palm Beach estate.

Epstein continued to sexually abuse and traffic underage girls in Florida during the years Bondi served as Florida's AG (2011–2019).

In a 2020 report by the Department of Justice, Bondi was criticized for never investigating his activities, despite his 2008 conviction for crimes committed in Florida and his lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.

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