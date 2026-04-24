Gavin Newsom Perfectly Trolls Laura Ingraham After She Warns That Virginia Is 'The New California'

After Virginia voted to approve a redistricting plan that benefits Democrats, Gavin Newsom mocked Fox News personality Laura Ingraham for calling the state "the new California" in remarks on X.
The new lines would shift Virginia's congressional balance from a current 6–5 Democratic edge to a projected 10–1 advantage, with only one Republican-leaning district in the conservative southwest.
With Democrats already favored to take control of the House in November, the outcome in Virginia strengthens their position and could encourage the party to pursue more aggressive redistricting efforts in other, traditionally Republican-leaning areas.
In response to this news, Ingraham tweeted:
"Adiós, Virginia. The new California."
You can see her post below.
Ingraham's post referred to Proposition 50, which allows Democrats to draw a new redistricting map in California in response to the GOP's gerrymandering efforts in North Carolina and Texas, where lawmakers redrew congressional maps to benefit Republicans. Those moves helped bolster the party’s razor-thin majority in the House.
Newsom had framed his redistricting plan as an emergency response to the Texas plan that President Donald Trump championed. Trump supports that plan because he “got the highest vote in the history of Texas” and is therefore “entitled to five more seats.”
Newsom mocked Ingraham with the following response:
"Oh no — next comes free preschool, free school meals, higher wages, and tuition-free community college. Truly terrifying stuff."
You can see his post below.
Others joined him in mocking Ingraham.
Voters in Virginia had previously backed a nonpartisan redistricting commission that produced the current map in 2020, but the new referendum effectively sidelines that body until 2030.
The broader balance could hinge on developments in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to call a special session to redraw districts.
As it stands, Democrats may gain the upper hand in the redistricting fight, with projections suggesting they could pick up as many as 10 seats, compared to a potential maximum of eight for Republicans.