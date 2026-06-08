Skip to content

Beginner Baker Didn't Realize You're Not Supposed To Put Decorations On Until After Baking—And The Photos Are Priceless

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

James Talarico Epically Blasts Trump And Senate Opponent Over What It Means To Be A 'Real Man'

Screenshot of James Talarico; Donald Trump; Ken Paxton
@jamestalarico/X; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

While speaking at a campaign event, Texas Senate candidate James Talarico gave a powerful speech about what it means to be a "real man" after facing attacks on his masculinity from his opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and President Trump.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 08, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico criticized his opponent in November's election, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, as well as President Donald Trump in a speech about what it means to be a "real man" after facing regular attacks on his masculinity.

Trump has described Talarico as “a weird—a weird—candidate,” a line that was quickly incorporated into an advertisement from Paxton, who argued that that Talarico is unfit to represent Texans partly because of his supposed veganism. Members of the right-wing have followed suit and described Talarico as an “effeminate, estrogenetic, catty, and totally embarrassing” candidate.

Talarico decided to address these criticisms by sharing footage from a speech he gave at a campaign event, writing on X:

"There’s been a lot of talk in this race about what makes a "real man." A man does what’s right when no one is watching. He upholds his commitments to his family and neighbors. He doesn’t lie, cheat, & steal his way through life. Real men serve others. Weak men serve themselves."

In the attached video, he says:

"There's been a lot of talk in this campaign about what it means to be a 'real man.' I was born to a single mom who worked overtime at a hotel to provide for me and the luckiest day of our lives was when we met my adoptive dad, Mark Talarico, the man who gave me his last name, the man who raised me as his own."
"Every Saturday morning, my dad would mow our lawn and then, without anybody asking him, he would go next door and mow our neighbors' lawn because she was elderly and a widow. He never talked about it. He just did it because that's what a man does."
"Call me old-fashioned but a man takes responsibility. He upholds his commitments to his family and his neighbors and he does what's right even when no one is watching."
"Here's what real men don't do: They don't lie and cheat their way through life, they don't enrich themselves by stealing from other people, and they don't sell their soul to the highest bidder. Real men serve others. Weak men serve themselves."

You can see what Talarico said in the video below.

Talarico's remarks doubled as an attack on Paxton's fitness for office, contrasting his own definition of masculinity with the behavior of both Trump—who has lied and grifted for decades—and Paxton, arguing that neither exemplifies the character voters should reward.

Paxton was indicted in 2015 on state securities fraud charges tied to conduct that predated his time in office, though he pleaded not guilty. The case was ultimately dismissed last year after he completed a pretrial agreement that required restitution payments to victims, ethics training, and community service.

In May 2023, the Texas House of Representatives voted 121–23 to impeach Paxton, temporarily suspending him from office. The impeachment articles accused him of improperly helping a political donor who allegedly bribed him, misusing state resources, retaliating against whistleblowers, interfering in his securities fraud case, and failing to accurately disclose financial interests.

However, in September 2023, the Texas Senate acquitted Paxton on all impeachment charges in a 16–14 vote, allowing him to return to office.

Given these facts, Talarico's comments about what voters should expect from "real men" resonated with many.


Talarico's post came just a day after Trump sat down for an interview with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine.

Trump, who has previously called Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett—whom Talarico defeated in a primary in March" as "low IQ," insisted Crockett would still be a better choice for Texas than Talarico.

He repeated his claim that Talarico is a "vegan" and said Talarico believes in "six genders," attacking him for standing up transgender youth.

For months, the right-wing has claimed Talarico wants to "mutilate children," criticizing him for condemning efforts to roll back gender-affirming care and other protections. Talarico has said he "loves" transgender children who continue to "advocate for their own humanity" despite culture war attacks.

Latest News

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Gavin Newsom Hits Back At 'Sore Loser' Trump After His Late Night Rant About California's Primary Elections

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Hit With Damning Supercut After Trying To Claim On 'Meet The Press' That He Never Guaranteed 'No War'

TikTok creator shares the now-viral story about discovering her car's air conditioning wasn't broken after all.
Trending

Viral Video Of Woman Who Didn't Realize Her Car Had An AC Button Sparks Heated Debate About Voting Rights

Jennifer Lopez on a red carpet
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez Sparks Debate After Revealing Both Of Her 18-Year-Old Twins Got College Scholarships

More from People/donald-trump

Elmo; New York Knicks
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage; Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Elmo Hit With Hilarious Backlash From New Yorkers After Tweeting Well-Wishes To Both The Knicks And The Spurs

Sesame Street may be set on a fictional street in a Manhattan neighborhood, but only a select few characters have that New York attitude.

Lovable, cuddly little Elmo is definitely not one of them, and it recently got him in a bit of trouble with fans of the New York Knicks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Trump Plans To Attend The NBA Finals In New York—And Knicks Fans Are Having None Of It

The New York Knicks lead the NBA finals best of seven series against the San Antonio Spurs 2-0 going into game three at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City on Monday night.

It will be the first finals game played at the historic venue in 27 years. Should the Knicks prevail in the series, it will be the team's first championship since 1973.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Hillary Clinton in 2016; Donald Trump
C-SPAN; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton's 2016 Speech Predicting How Trump Would Behave As President Just Resurfaced—And Wow

People can't help but nod their heads after one of former Secretary of State and then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's speeches from 2016 warning about how Donald Trump would act if elected president resurfaced and proved more relevant than ever.

The footage resurfaced as public sentiment has soured on the economy; recent surveys show that roughly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump's economic stewardship, while a majority say their personal financial situation is deteriorating.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jennifer Aniston (right) and Lisa Kudrow (left) discuss a potential Friends spinoff.
Variety/YouTub

Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow's Idea For A 'Friends' Spinoff Is Going Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

For decades, critics have argued that Friends benefited from a television landscape that often overlooked Black-led sitcoms telling similar stories. So when Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow recently floated the idea of a Friends spinoff called Girlfriends, many viewers saw it as yet another example of Black television history being left out of the conversation.

During Variety's Actors on Actors, Aniston and Kudrow discussed what a potential Friends revival could look like more than 20 years after the sitcom ended its original run.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gordon Ramsay; Rodents in Gordon Ramsey steakhouse
Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/Getty Images; @j0792433/TikTok

TikToker Calls Out Gordon Ramsay Steakhouse For Offering Minimal Discount After Appearing To Catch Rodents On Video Inside Restaurant

Famous chef Gordon Ramsay has faced a lot of scrutiny in the past month after allegations that a customer was allowed to bring her dog, accompanied by a puppy pee pad, into Street Pizza.

Now, more animal-related footage has surfaced, this time featuring rodents in British Columbia.

Keep ReadingShow less