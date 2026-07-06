Fox News Host Slammed After Claiming That James Talarico Is A Literal 'Demon' In Unhinged Rant

Ever since progressive Texas Democratic state Representative James Talarico announced his intention to run for Republican Senator John Cornyn's seat, the GOP has seemingly lost their collective minds over the news. Once Talarico became the Democratic nominee, the Republican attacks against him became increasingly desperate and bizarre.
Conservatives in and out of Texas have accused Talarico of being a vegan, gay, transgender, questioned his masculinity, declared he was destined for Hell, prayed for his death, scoured his social media to create AI videos, and labeled him Tala-freako in an attempt to discredit the devout Christian and theologian.
Fox News personality Emily Compagno recently joined the attack during an appearance on Outnumbered, saying:
"His comments are patently disqualifying for any American senator, let alone one trying to represent the state of Texas. When he says the number one domestic terror threat are White men, then step aside, Sir! Why don’t you make space, then, for a woman of color?"
Talarico's comments regarding domestic terrorism, supported by statistics compiled by the FBI and the Department of Justice, were not about disqualifying anyone from public service. They were pushback on the vilification by MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, members of his administration, the GOP, and the MAGA movement of BIPOC, Muslims, and immigrants.
Compagno later went on to implore the GOP and conservative PACs to throw funds at Texas to further escalate the attacks on Talarico.
Compagno spouted:
"But this is why all of that money should be spent on the GOP’s messaging, because every single voter there needs to understand exactly who they would vote in office, which is an anti-business, anti-commerce, anti-capitalist, anti-Texas, Texan."
"So, if they know what is good for them, it’s to permeate that messaging deep into the red state of Texas, so that—'Oh, it’s not just some Democrat.' No, no."
Compagno then claimed:
"This person is a demon in human skin."
You can watch Compagno's unhinged comments here:
People called out the latest right-wing rhetoric targeting Talarico.
If Talarico is a “demon in human skin” wtf is his beyond corrupt opponent then?
— Moldy Teeth (@moldyteeth.bsky.social) July 5, 2026 at 7:12 AM
@matthew/Bluesky
@NewsCorpse/X
their growing desperation is a good sign really
— BiscuitTech (@cbtbiscuit.bsky.social) July 5, 2026 at 8:29 AM
@ronfilipkowski/Bluesky
If Compagno insists that Talarico is a demon, then I guess she recognises what a demon looks like when she looks in a mirror. How else would she know? 🤷♂️
— Robbie Roy🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@charliedogs.bsky.social) July 3, 2026 at 1:17 PM
Rupert Murdoch's poisonous Fox News continues to plumb new depths of extremist depravity. Fox News host Emily Compagno called Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico a "demon in human skin" during an on-air broadcast.
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— Damian Collins (@damiancollins1.bsky.social) July 4, 2026 at 12:28 PM
He’s a multigeneration Texan, criminal Paxton is a carpet bagger, adulterer, and liar. Maybe Emily has a type.
— Azul = Blue (@azulequalsblue.bsky.social) July 5, 2026 at 8:04 AM
Republicans have good reason to fear Talarico.
His opponent, chosen through a runoff after incumbent Cornyn and his closest competitor failed to get the votes necessary to secure the nomination, is controversial Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Paxton was indicted on criminal state securities fraud charges in 2015 with conviction avoided through a pretrial diversion deal signed in 2024; faced with federal civil fraud charges in 2016; accused by former staff members of taking bribes; impeached by the Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives; exposed for adultery by his wife; and was accused of abusing his office to help a friend and donor who allegedly employed Paxton’s mistress as a quid pro quo favor.
Meanwhile, the best dirt the GOP has managed to dig up on Talarico is that he has a long history of opposing bigotry in all forms and follows Christian doctrine in his personal life, while condemning Christian nationalism and supporting a separation of church and state.