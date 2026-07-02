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Guy Calls Out House Flippers After Discovering 'Marble Tile' In Home's Shower Is Actually Vinyl Flooring In Viral Video

Screenshots from X user @ClownWorld's video
@ClownWorld/X

A man is going viral after calling out cheap house flippers for installing vinyl flooring in a shower and claiming it was "marble tile."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 02, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Home renovations are expensive for homeowners and house flippers alike, and while there's money to be saved on some renovating choices, like selecting quartz instead of marble countertops, there are others that will cost thousands of dollars to fix in the future.

X account @ClownWorld shared a video in which a man called out house flippers for being cheap and used the shower in front of him as an example.

At a quick glance, it appears that the shower has a marble tile accent wall wrapped around it above the bathtub line, but at closer observation, maybe the marble looks a little too smooth.

That's because the house flippers selected vinyl flooring to line the shower walls, and not just any vinyl flooring. They selected foam vinyl flooring and glued a massive sheet of it from corner to corner, cutting it to fit around the bathroom window and shower gadgets.

The problem was that the vinyl was already lifting, and signs of water damage were already apparent, though this otherwise seemed to be a recent renovation. There was one edge where the man could pick at it and lift it, revealing the old glue underneath, and there was another where the side was already bubbling up without any assistance.

You can watch the video here:

Viewers were shocked by the discovery, with some even questioning what other secrets might be lurking around the house.










To be clear, vinyl can be used in kitchens and bathrooms, even on the walls like this, if it's cut and sealed properly. This clearly was not one of those situations, however.

This is why it's important for a potential homeowner or renter to do a careful inspection of a space before agreeing to sign any kind of contract.

However, a person discovering something like this after signing might have enough evidence to support a claim of a breach of contract on the seller's part, since they did not sell the same home that was originally presented, at least in the sense of its quality and likelihood to have issues and need damage repair in the not-too-distant future.

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