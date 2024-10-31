Skip to content
Creepy Home Renovation Video Reveals Prior Homeowner Used Stuffed Animals For Insulation—And It's A Lot

Screenshots from TikToker @c.c.woodwork's video of man exposing stuffed animal used as insulation behind dry wall
@c.c.woodwork/TikTok

TikToker @c.c.woodwork was horrified after discovering stuffed animals used as insulation during home renovation, which some users likened to a Criminal Minds episode.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 31, 2024
Insulated walls are compulsory in any home construction to regulate indoor temperatures in different climate conditions.

Fiberglass, foam, cellulose, or mineral wool are typically used for loose-fill insulation in residences, according to recommended R-values, or thermal resistance.

One form of insulation material Connor Nijsse, a woodworker from Vancouver Island in Canada, never saw coming was stuffed animals he recently found jammed behind drywall during a recent home renovation.

Nijsse, of Connor's Custom Woodwork, was aghast at finding loads and loads of plush animals in every color, shape, and size crammed into plastic bags and collectively flattened into a kaleidoscopic visual nightmare behind the wall.

He documented the creepy findings, which resembled the work of a serial killer, in a two-part TikTok series.

"Things you find…" wrote TikToker @c.c.woodwork for the Part 1 caption.

The clip started with him pulling back the top panel of plywood away from the wall to reveal the lifeless toys staring back at him.

At least we think they're lifeless.

Fnaf GIF by Five Nights At Freddy’sGiphy

The TikToker grabbed a ladder and removed another large panel of plywood to reveal an even larger mashed menagerie of plush.

An off-camera voice was heard commenting, "Can't make this sh*t up."

Nope.

It just has to be seen to be believed, which you can do in the clip below.

@c.c.woodwork

Things you find… Part 1 #stuffedanimals #beaniebabies #reducereuserecycle


Social media users had a wide range of thoughts.

Some people approved the use of stuffed animals under the circumstances.

Part 2 showed all the exhumed stuffed animals arranged on a table overlaid with the captions:

"Can't believe these were all in the walls."
"Recognize any from your childhood?"

The clip was accompanied by rapper Tommy Richmond's breakthrough hit "Million Dollar Baby."

@c.c.woodwork

Part 2 - 110 stuffed animals used as insulation #stuffedanimals #renovatingourhome #fthisfarm


The TikToker revealed there were 110 plushies trapped within the residence and that "Most were in decent condition."

After many requests for people to be reunited with long-lost friends, Nijsse decided to capitalize on the unclaimed toys by selling them.

While the use of stuffed animals as insulation sounds good on paper, home renovation company Findlay Roofing said the practice is not a great option.

According to Findlay, even leaving the stuffed toys in the attic can be an infestation opportunity.

"Rodents can usually find these items and will destroy them to build nests. This only encourages pests to stay around for long periods of time."

It is our sincere hope that anyone who bought one of the stuffed animals won't find unpleasant surprises lurking inside.

