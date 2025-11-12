Skip to content

Cynthia Erivo Floored After Fan Reveals She Found Her Hat From 'Wicked' Premiere That She Lost A Year Ago

Delta Pilot's Sweet Message To 'Nervous Flyers' About Ice Cream Has The Internet Melting

Screenshots from @sisterhoodwomentravelers' TikTok video
@sisterhoodwomentravelers/TikTok

Delta Air Lines pilot Captain Christopher Pennington is going viral after a video of him reassuring "nervous" passengers amid massive travel disruptions and safety issues made the rounds.

Nov 12, 2025
Travelers into and across the United States have been more nervous than usual about flying because of recent governmental budget cuts that have impacted air traffic control.

This has led not only to lengthy delays in between flights while airlines wait for clearance to lift off, but one major accident involved a UPS cargo plane that crashed in Louisiana, killing fourteen passengers.

Some passengers have inevitably changed or canceled their travel plans out of concern for their safety, and others who had no choice but to fly probably had safety on their minds while filing to their seats.

Delta Air Lines pilot Captain Christopher Pennington acknowledge these concerns at the beginning of a recent flight, and reassured his passengers that he would provide them the safest and most comfortable flight possible.

Pennington pointed out:

"I know we probably have quite a few nervous flyers today. It is perfectly understandable."
"I want to emphasize that this aircraft does not move a single inch unless both my co-captain, Michael, and myself are absolutely certain it's safe to do so."

Pennington then really drove the point home with a story about his daughter.

"To top that off, before I left the house on this trip, my little one has learned the word 'ice cream.'"
"She made sure that I promised her to get her ice cream when I get back home from the trip."
"That being said, nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, unsafe comes between me, that little girl, and her ice cream."

@sisterhoodwomentravelers

A Delta pilot’s words stopped everyone in their tracks: “Nothing unsafe will come between me and getting my little girl ice cream.” ❤️ In a week full of uncertainty, this was the message we all needed — calm, compassion, and confidence in the people who get us home safely. #TravelWithGrace #WomenWhoTravel #DeltaPilot #MeltYourHeart #IceCreamLove #TravelWithCare #SafeTravel #governmentshutdown #sisterhoodtravels

Though the comments have since been turned off, the video also spread to Twiter (X), where viewers voiced their appreciation of Pennington's words.

While they weren't all on the flight themselves, many found comfort in Pennington's promise.








It's unfortunate that Captain Pennington felt the need to say all of this to his worried passengers, but given the current political climate, it's heartwarming that he was willing to go above and beyond.

After all, nothing should ever come between a person and their favorite ice cream.

