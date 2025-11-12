Skip to content

Delta Pilot's Sweet Message To 'Nervous Flyers' About Ice Cream Has The Internet Melting

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Bluntly Fact-Checked After Claiming That Going From 30-Year To 50-Year Mortgages Isn't A 'Big Deal'

Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Trump on his administration's proposal to offer 50-year mortgages, Trump tried to downplay the effects—but critics were quick to call out exactly what that could mean for new homeowners.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 12, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Critics criticized President Donald Trump for not seeing the very clear problems with his administration's proposal to offer 50-year mortgages after he tried to downplay the effects of such a move during an interview with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham.

Trump has floated the idea of introducing a 50-year mortgage plan to make it easier for young Americans to buy homes. By extending repayment over a longer period, such loans would reduce monthly payments and lower the amount of principal needed upfront. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte hailed the proposal as “a complete game changer.”

However, the Qualified Mortgage rule under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, enacted after the 2008 financial crisis, bars the federal government from creating mortgages longer than 30 years. That means Trump would need to find a novel workaround to make his plan viable.

The 30-year mortgage, which originated during the Great Depression, has long dominated the U.S. housing market because it offers relatively low monthly payments compared to shorter loan terms. A 50-year loan could lower payments even further—but at a steep cost. Borrowers would ultimately pay far more in interest over the life of the loan.

Here's just one example.

Example of Trump's mortgage plan vs. prior plans @FluentInFinance/X

Richard Green, professor of finance and business economics at the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business, said the Trump administration's proposal is "not a good idea," noting that "it depends on what the interest rate is, but it could be like 30 or 40 years before you’ve even paid half your mortgage principal under those circumstances.”

When Ingraham pointed out that even Trump's own MAGA supporters have called his proposal "a giveaway to the banks and simply prolonging the time it takes for Americans to own a home outright," Trump was dismissive, blaming President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve.

He claimed the long-term implications for borrowers would be minimal:

"It's not even a big deal. You pay a bit less. Some people have a 30, some people have a 40, now you have a 50. All it means is you pay less monthly over a longer period of time."
"It's not, like, a big factor. It might help a little bit but the problem was Biden did this. He increased the interest rates and I have a lousy Fed person who's going to be gone in a few months."

You can watch their exchange in the video below.

The math ain't mathin'—and people were quick to call Trump out.


The White House did not provide a concrete answer when journalists asked whether there are legislative plans to move the proposal forward, only saying that Trump "is always exploring new ways to improve housing affordability for everyday Americans."

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Federal Reserve this year for what he sees as a sluggish pace in lowering interest rates. The Fed cut its benchmark rate by a quarter-point in both September and October, but Chair Jerome Powell cautioned at a press conference last month that another rate reduction in December is not a “foregone conclusion.”

Meanwhile, Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, is set to retire when his term ends in February, creating a vacancy on the Fed’s key interest rate-setting committee just as Trump is looking to expand his influence over the central bank.

Latest News

Pete Buttigieg; Donald Trump
Political News

Pete Buttigieg Effortlessly Points Out Why Trump Is Attacking Air Traffic Controllers—And He's Spot On

Truth Social logo; Donald Trump
Political News

Trump's Truth Social Platform Has A New AI Tool—And Trump's Not Gonna Like What It Has To Say

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Laura Ingraham in the Oval Office
Political News

Trump Just Bragged That Everything In The Oval Office Is 'Real Gold'—And Even Laura Ingraham Isn't Buying It

man giving two thumbs down gesture
Trending

Questions That May Sound Innocent But Are Actually Offensive

More from News/political-news

Elon Musk; Joyce Carol Oates
Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images; Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Elon Musk Rages After Author Joyce Carol Oates Calls Him 'Uneducated' And 'Uncultured' In Epic Takedown

You'd have to be a "chronically online" user of X, aka Twitter, to know just how prolific a tweeter author Joyce Carol Oates is, but to those who are, her takedowns have become legendary.

And recently, the 87-year-old award-winning writer set her sights on the owner of X himself, Elon Musk. And the gazillionaire babyman is FURIOUS about it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sydney Sweeney channels boxer Christy Martin
Black Bear Pictures

Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out After 'Christy' Biopic Has One Of Worst Box Office Openings Of All Time

Sydney Sweeney can land a punch, but maybe not at the box office. Her latest film, Christy, a biopic about trailblazing boxer Christy Martin, landed a hard blow but barely connected with the audience, opening to a paltry $1.3 million.

That’s not just a loss; it’s a technical knockout in the “worst wide release openings ever” category, according to Box Office Mojo. For films debuting in over 2,000 theaters, Christy ranks at No. 12 overall and No. 9 when excluding rereleases.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

The White House Swiftly Slammed After Boasting That Trump Is 'The Man Who Does It All'

The White House was mocked online after sharing a screenshot to boast that President Trump is "the man who does it all" after he provided some NFL commentary alongside Fox broadcasters during a Washington Commanders game on Sunday.

At no point did the White House note that Trump was booed by spectators multiple times during his appearance, including when he was introduced at halftime by the stadium announcer.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Manny Chavez
@TheTNHoller/X

Teen Breaks Down In Tears While Pleading With City Council To Do Something About ICE Raids

16-year-old Manny Chavez broke down in tears during a Hillsboro City Council meeting on Tuesday as he decried President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and the ICE raids that have made him fear his own safety and that of his parents despite all of them being U.S. citizens.

Hillsboro, a Portland, Oregon, suburb with a significant Latino population, has been rocked by ICE raids; the Washington County Board of Commissioners last week declared a state of emergency in response to ICE activity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from The Wall Street Journal's interview with Aaron Paul
@wsj/Instagram

Aaron Paul Reveals Daughter's Heartbreaking Response After He Vowed Not To Use His Phone Around Her

If we're honest with ourselves, most of us realize we spend too much time on these small computers that we take everywhere we go. Between social media and gaming options, it's safe to say a lot of people are addicted to the constant spikes of dopamine available at the swipe of a finger.

But what we don't talk about enough is the impact that this is likely having on our children, especially Gen Alpha kids, who are the first to be raised entirely in a screen-dependent and social-media-crazed world.

Keep ReadingShow less