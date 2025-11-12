Skip to content

Pete Buttigieg Effortlessly Points Out Why Trump Is Attacking Air Traffic Controllers—And He's Spot On

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Elon Musk Rages After Author Joyce Carol Oates Calls Him 'Uneducated' And 'Uncultured' In Epic Takedown

Elon Musk; Joyce Carol Oates
Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images; Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

87-year-old award-winning author Joyce Carol Oates royally pissed off X owner Elon Musk after she tweeted her thoughts on how joyless Musk seems to be.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyNov 12, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

You'd have to be a "chronically online" user of X, aka Twitter, to know just how prolific a tweeter author Joyce Carol Oates is, but to those who are, her takedowns have become legendary.

And recently, the 87-year-old award-winning writer set her sights on the owner of X himself, Elon Musk. And the gazillionaire babyman is FURIOUS about it.

In a series of posts, Oates expertly and surgically dissected Musk and put words to what everyone but his fanboys seem to have long sensed about him: He seems bizarrely out of touch with basic humanity, like some kind of cyborg.

In response to one of Musk's fanboys cheering him on after he threw a tantrum over a Texas Democratic politician who wants to rein in Musk's activities in the state, Oates wrote:

"So curious that such a wealthy man never posts anything that indicates that he enjoys or is even aware of what virtually everyone appreciates— scenes from nature, pet dog or cat, praise for a movie... pride in a friend’s or relative’s accomplishment; condolences for someone who has died..."
"...In fact he seems totally uneducated , uncultured. The poorest persons on Twitter may have access to more beauty & meaning in life than the 'most wealthy person in the world.'"

It's the kind of observation that makes you go, "wait a minute—EXACTLY!" It's hard to put a finger to exactly what always seems so off about Musk (aside from the obviously evil antics). Oates nailed it in a tweet.

And Musk, in what has become arguably his greatest talent, immediately showed that Oates' takedown really hit him where he lives.

In a post addressing Oates' takedown, Musk wrote:

"Oates is a liar and delights in being mean. Not a good human."

Uh oh, someone's feelings are hurt! Hit dogs holler, as the saying goes, and Musk ended up posting about Oates again in another tweet.

He wrote:

"Everything she says in her post about me can be shown to be demonstrably false with a simple search."
"Oates is a lazy liar and … an abuser of semicolons!"

Hoo boy, Ms. Oates is really living rent-free in that head of yours, hey Elon?

But if you think Oates was chastened by his bellyaching, think again. She issued another expertly astute summation of the man that only required a single sentence.

In response to another X user's observation that "wherever [Musk] goes, he wants to leave," she perfectly summed up his fall from grace in recent months:

"'wherever he goes, he wants to leave'-- that's because when he gets there, he has brought his own self along; & whatever club he's invited to join has been devalued by the invitation."

Whew! That pretty much says it all!

On X, people were astonished by how thoroughly and easily Oates dismantled Musk.






Anyway, stay mad, Elon!

Latest News

man giving two thumbs down gesture
Trending

Questions That May Sound Innocent But Are Actually Offensive

Sydney Sweeney channels boxer Christy Martin
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out After 'Christy' Biopic Has One Of Worst Box Office Openings Of All Time

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots from The Wall Street Journal's interview with Aaron Paul
@wsj/Instagram

Aaron Paul Reveals Daughter's Heartbreaking Response After He Vowed Not To Use His Phone Around Her

If we're honest with ourselves, most of us realize we spend too much time on these small computers that we take everywhere we go. Between social media and gaming options, it's safe to say a lot of people are addicted to the constant spikes of dopamine available at the swipe of a finger.

But what we don't talk about enough is the impact that this is likely having on our children, especially Gen Alpha kids, who are the first to be raised entirely in a screen-dependent and social-media-crazed world.

Keep Reading Show less
James Uthmeier
Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Florida AG Ripped After Demanding Christmas Drag Show At Theater Be Canceled Since Kids Could Be Nearby

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier was widely mocked for demanding that a Christmas-theme drag show in Pensacola be shut down due to the fact that family-friendly Winterfest will be happening at the same time, even though the drag show he's so upset about is happening inside a theater, away from view.

The Saenger Theatre is set to host A Drag Queen Christmas on December 23. According to the event’s website, attendees can “expect a fabulous remix of classic Christmas hits, dazzling themed variety performances, and interactive moments to share your Christmas cheer.”

Keep Reading Show less
Oscar Isaac
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Oscar Isaac Has Mic Drop Response After Being Asked If He'd Do Another 'Star Wars' Movie With Disney

Though Jimmy Kimmel was suspended from ABC and his show was removed entirely from the Disney+ network for four days, the conversation around his suspension has continued to make waves.

Some actors have spoken out about Disney's involvement in Kimmel's censorship and their unwillingness to work with the platform in the future. Though he's worked with them in past and current projects, Oscar Isaac is now among the actors who have spoken out.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots of Donald Trump and Randy Rainbow
Randy Rainbow/YouTube

Randy Rainbow Skewers 'Phony' Trump With Brutally Hilarious 'Pink Pony Club' Parody Video

Political satirist and YouTube star Randy Rainbow is at it again, this time channeling pop star Chappell Roan with a take on "Pink Pony Club" aimed at President Donald Trump that skewers him over his recent scandals and role in the ongoing government shutdown.

Rainbow "sits down" with Trump for an interview in the "Liberace showroom" that used to be the East Wing of the White House, a reference to the recent demolition that is making way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom archivists and preservationists say will overwhelm the presidential residence.

Keep Reading Show less
Millie Bobby Brown
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown Tells The Media To 'Get Off My F—king Case' After Cruel Scrutiny Over Her Looks

Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown has called out the media—again—for their portrayal of her appearance in their headlines.

Brown's career was hard-launched when she was ten years old when she introduced the iconic "Eleven" character in the Stranger Things franchise, and the public has really struggled to accept the fact that she's a human being who will grow and change like the rest of us, meaning she can't stay ten years old forever.

Keep Reading Show less