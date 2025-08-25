Skip to content

Trump Voter Dragged After Not Understanding How Prices Can Be Rising Due To Trump's Tariffs

Sydney Sweeney Sparks Debate After Calling Out Women For Criticizing Her Bathwater Soap

Sydney Sweeney
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

The Euphoria star courted controversy back in May when she started selling men's soap made with her own bathwater—and now she's calling out women for sparking the negativity.

Peter Karleby
Aug 25, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
Actor Sydney Sweeney has certainly been no stranger to controversy lately. But now it seems she may be actively courting it.

Sweeney caused a firestorm in recent weeks with an American Eagle jeans ad that played on thinly veiled dog whistles about her supposedly perfect blond-haired, blue-eyed "genes," which many interpreted as pandering to the far-right.

Now, Sweeney is complaining about women criticizing her for a line of soap that is supposedly made with her bathwater, essentially call them anti-feminist.

It's going over about as well as you'd guess.

The tiff comes after Sweeney announced in May a partnership with men's grooming company Dr. Squatch, one of the many brands out there that leans heavily into traditional masculinity to market soap to men so they don't feel like their "alpha male" status is being threatened by, you know, bathing.

Sweeney's partnership centered on a Dr. Squatch soap supposedly made from "real" traces of her bathwater that would somehow be "making every guy’s fantasy" a reality.

In a press release, the company said:

“It channels two of the best places on Earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub.”

Unsurprisingly, the announcement generated a lot of eye rolls and suspicions about where exactly on the ideological spectrum Sweeney falls—suspicions that were then proved right by her weird, eugenics-adjacent American Eagle ad.

Now, Sweeney is apparently miffed that women aren't lining up to give her feminist props for pandering to the lowest common denominator.

In a Wall Street Journal interview, she sniped:

“It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting. They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater.”

The latter part is a reference to that bathtub scene in the film Saltburn and the product tie-ins that followed—none of which Elordi, Sweeney's colleague on HBO's Euphoria, had any personal involvement with, unlike Sweeney's brand deals.

But, you know, that whole feminism thing doesn't really hold water, no pun intended, when you've just come off a eugenics-light "genes" ad that the most misogynist President in history endorsed.

And it holds even less water when, in the aftermath of that uproar, people looked up your voter record and found that you registered as a Republican in Florida right before the 2024 election.

Roll it all together, and a LOT of people are not having Sweeney's whining about being criticized for the things she's made clear she's aligned with.







If anything, Sweeney's comments make it more clear where her politics lie, because "you should be supporting me, checkmate dumb lib feminists" is precisely the kind of take that the MAGA contingent she's clearly courting will eat up.

The problem is, that whole movement and its supporters keep gravely overestimating their popularity, and Sweeney has now made herself the poster child for this miscalculation.

Her American Eagle ad has backfired majorly because, as the disastrous impacts of the Target "DEI" boycott already made clear months before it, the majority of the public really seems to have had it with all this MAGA nonsense.

And now, Sweeney's eye-rollingly titled new movie Americana has flopped at the box office, too.

Sorry you and your management team did such a bad job reading the very clear writing on the wall, Ms. Sweeney. Blaming it on feminists will surely turn the tide. All press is good press, right?

woman examines store receipt
Hispanolistic/Getty Images

An Ad From 1996 Is Going Viral For Eerily Predicting Inflation Prices Today—And It's Truly Depressing

Who could have ever predicted what consumer prices in the United States would be like today?

Apparently an advertising agency could do a pretty darn good job of it back in 1996 and, frankly, it's freaking some folks out.

Hillary Clinton
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton Urges Same-Sex Couples To Get Married Now In Chilling Warning About Marriage Equality

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged same-sex couples to get married as soon as possible in anticipation of a potential Supreme Court ruling to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationally.

In a petition for writ of certiorari filed last month, Kim Davis, who spent six days in jail in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to a gay couple on religious grounds, contends that the First Amendment’s free exercise protections shield her from personal liability for denying the licenses.

Jack White; Donald Trump
JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Jack White Responds To White House Calling Him A 'Has-Been Loser' With Fiery Rant Condemning Trump

Musician Jack White, best known as the lead singer and guitarist of the duo The White Stripes, ripped into President Donald Trump for "dismantling democracy" after White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called him a "has-been loser" for criticizing Trump's "vulgar" Oval Office decor.

White had previously criticized the Oval Office’s new gold decor, which was on display during Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of Ted Cruz
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Fox News

Newsom Hilariously Mocks Ted Cruz For Getting Played Off By Fox Theme Music During Hannity Interview

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz after Cruz appeared on network personality Sean Hannity's show only for Fox News to play him off with oddly loud theme music.

Cruz criticized Newsom’s leadership in California before the music began, citing high taxes, crime and regulation as reasons people were “fleeing to Texas.” He also faulted Newsom for opposing President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C.

