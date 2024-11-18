Skip to content

Trump Calls For 'Investigation' Into A Pollster He Didn't Like—And People Aren't Surprised

Sydney Sweeney Calls Out 'Facade' Of Female Empowerment In Hollywood In Blunt Takedown

The Euphoria star opened up to Vanity Fair about why she doesn't think "women empowering other women" in Hollywood actually exists.

AB Keith
By AB KeithNov 18, 2024
In a new interview with Vanity Fair,Sydney Sweeney revealed she doesn't believe "women empowering other women" in Hollywood actually exists.

The Euphoria star shared her take in an interview that dropped last week, saying female empowerment in the industry is not a reality.

“Women empowering other women is a facade."
“It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down.”

She continued:

“Especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard — hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have — and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done."

The Anyone But You actor explained possible reasons as to why the competitive nature of the industry exists.

“There’s so many studies and different opinions on the reasoning behind it."
“I’ve read that our entire lives, we were raised — and it’s a generational problem — to believe only one woman can be at the top."
"There’s one woman who can get the man. There’s one woman who can be, I don’t know, anything."
"So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, let’s all lift each other up.”

Sadly, people on social media wholeheartedly agreed with Sweeney's take.








And they felt she has every right to be upset with the current climate.




While Sweeney undoubtedly encountered multiple situations that formed her view, one particular incident made headlines earlier this year.

After a screening of the 1988 film Dead Ringers at the Jacob Burns Film Center in New York back in April, veteran producer Carol Baum told the audience and moderator and New York Times critic Janet Maslin that she was baffled as to how Sweeney was currently "so hot."

According to the Daily Mail, Baum went on a rant about the actor and her recent flick Anyone but You, saying:

“There’s an actress who everybody loves now - Sydney Sweeney."
“I don’t get Sydney Sweeney.”
"I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie because I wanted to watch it."
“I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her."
"I watched this unwatchable movie — sorry to people who love this movie — [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other.”

She continued, referencing a discussion she had with a producing class she teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

“I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me.'"
"'She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’"

In response, Sweeney shared a statement with Variety through a representative.

"How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman."
“If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful."
"To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”

