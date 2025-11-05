Skip to content

Zohran Mamdani's Real-Time Reaction To Learning While Voting That Dick Cheney Died Is Going Viral

Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Pressure Of Being First 'SNL' Host After 9/11—And We Can Only Imagine

Reese Witherspoon attends the 'Joy Is Rebellion: Hello Sunshine and Gen Z Rewrite the Narrative' session during the Cannes Lions International Festival.
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The Oscar winner got candid on the Armchair Expert podcast about what it was like hosting SNL for the first time at 24 just weeks after 9/11, giving the experience "zero stars."

Nov 05, 2025
We all remember where we were on September 11, 2001—one of the most terrifying Tuesdays in American history. Flights were grounded, the stock market froze, and late-night comedy suddenly felt irrelevant.

When Saturday Night Live finally returned on September 29, the nation watched through tears as then-celebrated Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a crowd of first responders stood onstage beside Lorne Michaels and Paul Simon.

The question seemed simple then: could America laugh again?

Enter a 24-year-old Reese Witherspoon—or as the world had just come to know her, Elle Woods. Legally Blonde had premiered that summer, and Reese was Hollywood’s newest "It" girl: whip-smart, charming, and impossible not to root for. But no amount of Harvard pink or bend-and-snap energy could have prepared her for the weight of hosting SNL in the shadow of a national tragedy.

Appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, Witherspoon reflected on that surreal weekend:

“I would give that zero stars. Do not recommend.”

And who could blame her? Originally slated to host the second episode of SNL’s 27th season, Witherspoon suddenly found herself bumped up to the opener when the premiere was canceled after the attacks. Nervous and freshly postpartum—she had a one-year-old daughter at home—she got a personal call from Lorne Michaels begging her not to back out.

As she recalled:

“He said, ‘I really need you to show up. I really, really need this. Rudy Giuliani’s gonna be here. All the firefighters are gonna be here. Paul Simon is gonna sing."
"I just need you to come out and do something a little light and tell America, ‘You can’t feel sad. We gotta laugh again. We’ve got to get back the national spirit.'"

Well, who could say no to that?

Needless to say, that’s a tall order for anyone, let alone someone barely old enough to rent a car. But in true Reese fashion, she didn’t flinch.

“If I tell you I’m going to do something,” she said, “there has to be a real disaster for me not to.”

So she did it. The show aired, the sketches landed, Alicia Keys sang, and for 90 minutes, audiences remembered what laughter felt like.

And yet, for Witherspoon, it was understandably a lot:

“[I] completely left my body, and did not go again for 15 years. It was just too much responsibility for a 24-year-old girl.”

You can hear her remarks here:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Her 2001 appearance wasn’t just historic for its timing; it also marked the SNL debuts of Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers. Both would go on to become comedy legends, but even they admitted the moment came with a surreal perspective.

Meyers reflected years later:

“When you do your first SNL a couple of weeks after 9/11 in New York City, you realize no one else cares about what you’re going through. It would’ve felt so big."
"And then in a way that was right, it felt manageable and small to figure out how to do sketch comedy in front of a live audience, considering what all of us had just been through.”

Flash forward to 2025, where Meyers now helms his own late-night show and remains an SNL institution at 30 Rock. The Season 27 cast also featured Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, and Tracy Morgan, a lineup that defined early-2000s comedy.

Poehler echoed the sentiment on her Good Hang podcast with Kristen Wiig:

“That was my first show, and everyone was like, ‘I think comedy’s over!’ I remember thinking, ‘Well, maybe like, hang in there for six more months so I can just tell my parents that I did the show.’”

So yes, that episode wasn’t just SNL history. It was a cultural reset, a cautious first laugh after national grief. And Reese Witherspoon, the 24-year-old with a baby on her hip and a country watching, carried that moment with grace.

Social media, of course, had plenty to say, praising Reese for her honesty and resilience, calling her “the definition of grace under pressure,” and joking that even in 2001, Elle Woods was already saving the day.












Since then, Reese has built an empire, including The Morning Show, Big Little Lies, and her Hello Sunshine production company—and a résumé that screams, “I understood the assignment.” But perhaps most impressive is her continued advocacy for women, storytelling, and literacy.

Her latest venture? Teaming up with Hachette Book Group on a “Raising Readers” campaign, encouraging parents to read with their kids for at least ten minutes a day. Each new Hachette audiobook from authors like Patricia Cornwell and Nathan Harris will feature a short message from Witherspoon promoting family reading time.

As Reese put it:

“Through community and collaboration, we hope to ignite children’s imaginations and remind them of the endless joy and possibility that reading for fun can bring.”

And while she laughs now about her “zero stars” SNL debut, it’s hard not to admire the quiet courage it took to do it. At a time when America was still learning how to smile again, she showed up anyway—nervous, exhausted, and determined to make people laugh.

For someone convinced she’d bombed, Reese Witherspoon pulled off the rarest kind of comedy: helping a grieving nation find its smile again.

