Zohran Mamdani's Real-Time Reaction To Learning While Voting That Dick Cheney Died Is Going Viral

Girl's Hilarious Reaction To Getting Divisive Candy For Halloween Caught On Doorbell Cam

Screenshots from @rootednjoyy's TikTok video
@rootednjoyy/TikTok

A young girl couldn't hide her disappointment after being given Tootsie Rolls while trick-or-treating on Halloween—and people couldn't help but laugh.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 05, 2025
In the '80s and '90s, kids were raised with the understanding that they got what they got, and they should say, "Thank you," for what they received. This was true for birthdays, holidays, and trick-or-treating on Halloween, even if they got candy they wanted to throw away the instant they turned the corner.

But kids today are much more communicative about what they like and don't like, and they can be brutal in their bluntness.

TikToker @rootednjoyy was put in check on Halloween night this year when a young girl appeared at her door in a witch's costume and hat, a large and puffy winter coat, and a black cauldron doubling as a trick-or-treat basket.

The TikToker asked her to wait for a moment while she grabbed a small bowl she had in her home, filled with Tootsie Rolls, and with the backup plan of "fruit chews."

She grabbed a whole handful of the Tootsie Rolls and put them in the bucket, and the girl's face portrayed shock and astonishment.

Before stepping away, the girl asked:

"Can I ask you a question? Why did y'all get Tootsie Rolls?"

The TikToker immediately started laughing and said:

"Let me tell you something, it was not my idea. It was not my idea!"
"I mean, they still good. They a staple!"

The girl turned to leave and said:

"Have a nice day."

You can watch the video here:

@rootednjoyy

I will take this as a learning lesson 😂 get better candy next year #halloween @Tootsie Roll @The Shade Room

Fellow TikTokers loved the trick-or-treater's polite reaction.

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

Others specifically loved TikToker @rootednjoyy's laughter.

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

Some joked about this year's candy selection.

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

After getting so much traction, TikToker @rootednjoyy decided to plan ahead for next Halloween.

TikTok · Joywww.tiktok.com

The reactions have changed a lot since the early 2000s.

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

@rootednjoyy/TikTok

We're definitely in an era of honesty and bluntness, so getting real feedback about our candy options from trick-or-treaters is likely in our future. Fortunately, there are lots of options out there to choose from, and we can always change it up!

