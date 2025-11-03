Heidi Klum Just Outdid Herself With Her 'Very Ugly' Medusa Halloween Costume—And Wow

Halloween is the coolest time of year for someone to express themselves and to let their true identity shine.

Some take the Halloween festivities very seriously, like a man in Decatur riding around his neighborhood on a bicycle while wearing a Michael Myers Halloween mask, or even Project Runway host Heidi Klum one-upping her costume year after year.

And Halloween 2025 only served to lock in her title of "Queen of Halloween."

Klum hosts an annual Halloween party, where she encourages her guests to go all-out on their costumes and really embrace the spirit of Halloween, and this year's party was hosted at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

Just days ago, she teased to Good Morning America that she would be "very ugly" but also "very scary." When she premiered her look at the party, Klum delivered on her promise as she walked out as a reptile-like Medusa with snakes that moved on her head.

The body of the costume was bright green and covered in intricate scales; her eyes were yellow-green, lizard-like, slit pupil lenses; and the body of the suit trailed behind her as she walked, giving her a very large—and certainly scary—reptilian feel.

Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz, who coordinates his costumes with hers each year, stayed true to Greek mythology by appearing as an ashen-white sailor and doing dramatic poses to emulate being frozen into stone for eternity because of looking at Medusa's face.

You can see Klum's big reveal here:

On Friday, Klum's costume proved to be a statement piece, as well, for the importance of involving people in the making of art.

"I see a lot of people doing amazing work on Instagram and stuff like that, and in photos, but I've worked in the photo industry for many years, so things can be retouched, and superimposed, and now we have AI."

"I think it's important to do live art still. You know, this is only good for the night. Tonight everything goes down the drain, so to speak, in the shower, and you know, it was a moment."

"I think that there still need to be people that create moments with real people, with their hands, with their creativity, and they have to build it."

'To me, it's a beautiful art, and I love to showcase that."

Viewers loved Klum's commitment not only to celebrating Halloween but to creating art.

















It's admirable to see someone so committed to the spooky and artistic elements that Halloween invites.

Especially now, with artists and designers being replaced by AI, it's more important than ever to go out and have a good time in a great costume—not just for Halloween's sake but for the sake of art.