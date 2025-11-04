Model Winnie Harlow Responds To Backlash Over Her Whitney Houston Halloween Look

Model Winnie Harlow is under fire for a controversial Halloween costume depicting one of Whitney Houston's lowest moments—or highest, depending on who you ask.

Harlow is firmly in the latter camp. But many Houston fans online are furious, even after Harlow explained that her intent was to honor the music legend, not mock her.

For her costume, Harlow chose to recreate Houston's appearance at the 2001 BET Awards, a moment that generated tons of speculation about Houston's drug use, which she subsequently admitted to the following year.

Everything about Houston's speech at the podium was dissected at the time, from her rail-thin appearance and profuse sweating to her erratic demeanor.

The clip of Houston's speech has long been a meme as well, because whatever may have underpinned it, it is inarguably funny.

Houston's zany take on an acceptance speech had the crowd at the BET Awards guffawing too, especially the moment when she responded to someone calling out to her from the crowd by quoting the Snoop Dogg song "Lay Low."

- YouTube youtu.be

Harlow faithfully recreated every aspect of Houston's speech, from her costume, which is nearly an exact dupe of Houston's own slightly disheveled look, to her mannerisms and facial expressions.

And that, for many people, was precisely the problem.

Because it's hard to argue that Houston's BET appearance wasn't one of the lower points of her career that in hindsight seemed to have been the first chapter in her long decline.

The following year, Houston responded to the scrutiny by admitting to using alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in the infamous interview in which she told Diane Sawyer "crack is whack" and "I want to see the receipts" proving she had ever purchased the drug (and sparking an internet catchphrase that exists to this day in the process).

@tanaslaughter Whitney Houston sits down with Diane Sawyer, December 2002 #whitneyhouston #dianesawyer #popculture #2000s

That interview did little to quell the speculation, nor did the Bravo reality show about her husband, Being Bobby Brown, which all but confirmed the couple's, and especially Houston's, problems with drugs when it debuted in 2005.

Along the way, Houston's voice appeared to have become severely damaged, with long-term drug use said to be among the causes.

She staged a comeback with the 2009 album I Look To You, but it would be her last. Houston passed away in 2012 of an accidental drowning at the Beverly Hilton, which was attributed to a combination of heart disease and cocaine use.

Harlow's costume, which recreated the moment when it became unavoidably clear that Houston was in trouble, struck many as insensitive, with fans criticizing her for choosing one of Houston's low points instead of her innumerable career and creative highs.

Harlow, however, had a very different take.

In an Instagram Story, she explained at length what Houston means to her and especially her mother, who is such a diehard fan of the singer she named Harlow after her.

Harlow wrote that she didn't see the BET Awards appearance as a nadir of Houston's but rather an example of Houston's beloved personality.

"That clip has always been one of my favorites. She was radiant, funny, confident, and captivating. She was being awarded."

"The way she moved across that stage with flair and swag? Iconic."

@winnieharlow/Instagram

Harlow went on to say:

"People are more than headlines. A woman who could command a room, make you laugh & carry herself like royalty."

"If all you see when you see Whitney are her struggles, you're missing her charisma, humor, talent, personality, & wit. She was hilarious & magnetic."

"THAT is and what should always be highlighted. The light that made us all love her attention to positivity."

On social media, many sided with Harlow after her explanation and felt those angry about it were being too sensitive.









But others felt Harlow's response rang hollow.









Whether this costume was a misstep or not, Harlow's love of Houston is clear. She also recreated several of Houston's other iconic moments in other Halloween costumes this year, none of which were controversial.