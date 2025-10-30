Woman Caught Giddily Knocking Down Neighborhood Halloween Decorations On Security Camera Sparks Outrage

Halloween, a time for treats, tricks and...knocking over other people's lawn decor?

Maybe that last one is more unique, but it is the experience of Californian Tonyia Sampognaro and the witches on her front lawn this year. In a series of videos captured by Sampognaro's Ring cam and then later made public, a jogging woman stopped after running by the decor, then doubled back and punched the life-size witches on the lawn.

This was not a one time thing, either. Sampognaro's outside camera caught this particular mischief-maker in action twice: once on October 11 and again on October 21. Each time, she jogged past, then gleefully came back to the witches to punch them—on one occasion making sure the one she punched hit the ground, and the other time punching every witch in the row.

Many people were incensed.



In fact, folks were cooking up some pretty diabolical revenge plots in the comments.





Some empathized with the jogger, having felt the urge to punch lawn decor before.

Also, some context that might be helpful here is that Sampognaro said she had seen the jogger doing other odd things in public around town, so there might be something larger going on here.

"[seen her] talking to cars in the parking lot at the grocery store...talk[ing] and writ[ing] scriptures on the sidewalk...So it could very well be a religious thing. I don’t know if it’s that or if it’s mental illness, I just don’t know. It’s really bizarre, though and it’s creepy.”

But how can you be mad at someone who is that happy to be causing relatively minor mischief?

Who are we to stand in the way.





Some argued that it looked staged.

Slapstick humor is funny for a reason.

Halloween this year falls on a Friday evening, to the delight of children and parents everywhere.