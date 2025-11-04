Skip to content

Jonathan Bailey's 'Wicked' Castmates Congratulate Him On Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' With Sweet Video

Doorbell Cam Hilariously Captures Mom Desperately Trying To Stop Massive Inflatable Pumpkin From Blowing Away

Screenshots from Katie Morgan's Instagram video
@dontburndinner/Instagram

Mom Katie Morgan recounted to People the "absolute chaos" of trying to contain a 20-foot inflatable pumpkin in high winds while her two kids watched, as captured in some now-viral doorbell camera footage.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 04, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
2025 may not have been Kate Morgan's best Halloween, but it definitely had to be one of the funniest for the mom of two.

This year, the Morgan family's front yard boasted a massive, 20-foot inflatable pumpkin that even the residents of Halloweentown would envy.

The two-story decoration became an even more enviable find once it attempted to "defy gravity" on a particularly windy afternoon, which was where the hilarious chaos began at the Morgan house.

Captured on their doorbell camera footage, Morgan shared a video to her Instagram page, which began with her holding her phone to one ear and cupping her hand over the other, trying to hear her husband's responses while their behemoth of a pumpkin rolled across their driveway.

Morgan shouted against the wind:

"Ah! What do I do?!"
"What do I do about the pumpkin? Should I unplug it?! Ahh!"

But Morgan's husband didn't have time to reply as his wife took action, shouting at him to "just come home" and racing across the yard to the inflatable that was so big, she looked hopelessly small next to it, trying to grab at it to stop it.

While she was trying to stop this thing with her whole body, Morgan's four-year-old son, Leopold, ran out, shouting:

"Don't worry, Mom! I'm going to help!"

But just as quickly, a massive gust of wind blew through, scaring the little boy, and he shrieked before running back inside.

Later, Morgan's seven-year-old son, Lennon, tried to help, too, in the form of Halloween shrieks and frights.

In the meantime, Chris Morgan's voice could periodically be heard through the wind, trying to instruct his family to unplug the pumpkin, so it could deflate and stop rolling, but his sound advice was lost in the gusts.

Morgan eventually figured it out, putting a storybook ending on the chaos. She managed to grab just enough of the pumpkin material to sit on, so it wouldn't be lifted away as it deflated.

And as if this wasn't already something that Morgan would remember forever, her seven-year-old broke out his iPad and offered:

"Let me just take a picture of you!"

@dontburndinner/Instagram

Reflecting on the incident with People, Kate Morgan laughed:

"We definitely panicked."
"I thought, this thing is going to take down our entire neighborhood, the elderly, everyone! That pumpkin is taller than our house!"
"For a nanosecond, I actually lifted off. I looked at the kids and said, 'If I take off into the sky, call Grandma!'"

You can watch the video here:

Fellow Instagrammers were left tickled and cackling like witches over the doorbell cam footage.

@dontburndinner/Instagram

@dontburndinner/Instagram

This is one of those hilarious stories that could easily be relived year after year, making the mom and the inflatable pumpkin the stuff of legend.

Depending on the quality of Lennon's iPad photos, one of those bad boys should be blown up, framed, and hung above the family couch as a central Halloween decoration. What a sight that would be!

