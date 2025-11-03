Skip to content

Podcaster Rips J.D. Vance As A 'Failed Drag Queen' In Epic Takedown—And MAGA Is Furious

Jackie Kennedy's Grandson Slams Julia Fox's 'Disgusting' JFK Assassination Halloween Costume

After the Uncut Gems star turned heads with the controversial Halloween costume she wore to The Cursed Amulet’s Halloween party in New York City, Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of Jackie Kennedy and JFK, spoke out on social media to condemn the look.

Nov 03, 2025
Of all the 2025 Halloween costumes in the world—from Labubus to K-pop Warriors to Glindas and Elphabas—Julia Fox went with the one soaked in presidential tragedy.

The Uncut Gems actress arrived at a New York City Halloween party in a replica of the pink Chanel suit worn by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy on November 22, 1963—the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.

Fox’s version came complete with fake blood, stilettos, and her own spin on one of the most painful moments in American history:

“Tonight, I’m serving a bloody diva single mom who is about to cash that check.”

Yes, she actually said that.

Don’t believe me? Calling her version of the First Lady “Jackie O. Nasty,” you can view the scandalous interview clip below:

The costume—bloodstains and all—didn’t exactly land as a tribute. It landed like an unfunny SNL sketch rewritten by someone who failed AP U.S. History.

Fox later doubled down on Instagram, turning comments off for good measure, and posted a long “statement piece” explaining her reasoning:

“I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement. When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’ … It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O.”

You can view her post here:

For those who actually did fail U.S. History, don’t worry—I’ve got you. In reality, historians note that Jackie’s decision to remain in her bloodstained suit was both symbolic and devastating. She told aides, “I want them to see what they’ve done,” refusing to change even as she stood beside Lyndon B. Johnson during his swearing-in.

The suit, an actual authorized copy of a Chanel design, was later archived, unwashed, still bearing her husband’s blood. It remains in the National Archives today, locked away until at least 2103.

And Fox may have viewed her costume as performance art, but to many, including the late First Lady’s grandson, it looked more like insensitivity dressed up as intellect.

Jack Schlossberg, 32, took to X last Friday to denounce Fox’s outfit:

“Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous. I’m sure her late grandmother would agree.”

Ouch.

You can view his post below:

Schlossberg, who has been outspoken about preserving his grandparents’ legacy, isn’t new to defending Jackie’s image.

Earlier this year, he slammed Donald Trump for demolishing parts of the historic Rose Garden and Jacqueline Kennedy Garden at the White House, writing:

“My grandmother saw America in full color — Trump sees black and white. Where she planted flowers, he poured concrete.”

So seeing someone don Jackie’s most traumatic outfit as a “bloody diva” look was bound to strike a nerve.

But this is Julia Fox, the same woman who once carried a handbag made of human hair, wore a literal condom as a top, and introduced herself to the world via the phrase Uncut Jaaaahms.” So maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that she took America’s darkest fashion moment and called it feminism.

Fox has built a career on shock value masquerading as empowerment, a kind of white feminism that confuses provocation with progress. Her brand of “liberation” often centers on her, herself, and Julia, blurring the line between artistic rebellion and cultural ignorance.

And judging by this latest stunt, she has no plans to change anytime soon…

As photos of the costume spread, outrage spread even faster on social media:












Still, Schlossberg’s reaction reflects a broader unease about political violence, an issue that’s hardly theoretical in 2025. Between assassination attempts on Donald Trump, the firebombing of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home, and multiple killings of public figures this year, Fox’s “statement” feels less avant-garde than alarmingly tone-deaf.

At best, it’s a masterclass in missing the moment. At worst, it’s a blood-soaked insult disguised as art.

So yes—long live Jackie O, I guess. But maybe let her rest in peace next Halloween.


