HOA Under Fire After Letter Outlining Plan To Ban 'Outsider' Trick-Or-Treaters From Their Neighborhood Leaks

In the battle of HOA wills, Reddit has crowned a new villain: the suburban gatekeepers who want to ban “outsider” trick-or-treaters.

Redditor u/Pschobbert posted a photo of a stern HOA letter in the "r/mildlyinfuriating" subreddit, sending the internet into collective disbelief—and laughter.

The post’s flair summed it up perfectly:

“Pull up the drawbridge! There are peasants at the gate!”

Honestly, the only thing missing was a moat filled with Pumpkin Spice Latte foam.

Halloween rules are where HOAs really excel, like Michael Myers, the moment you light a jack-o’-lantern. Over the years, we’ve seen HOAs ban skeletons, restrict wreath sizes, or fine residents for “unauthorized spider webs.” But this viral Halloween letter? It might just steal the pumpkin-shaped cake.

The HOA warned residents that too many “non-resident” children were flooding the neighborhood in search of candy. Apparently, Halloween joy had become an outside threat. Their solution? Grinch patrol for toddlers in costume.

The note began with classic HOA melodrama:

“As we prepare for Halloween, the [redacted in Sharpie pen] HOA board would like to address an ongoing concern that has affected the quality of our neighborhood’s celebration in recent years…”

The letter went on to lament an invasion of outsiders and depleted candy reserves, as though suburban streets were the last bastion of civilization.

The HOA amped up the suspense like a Twilight Zone episode, warning of foreign invaders armed with pillowcases and cute plastic pumpkins:

“Our community has long taken pride in offering a safe, charming, and well-organized Halloween experience; something that unfortunately has attracted large groups from outside neighborhoods. These visitors often arrive in packed vehicles, crowd our streets, and diminish the experience for our own children…”

To “preserve neighborhood integrity,” the HOA proposed the following:

“Trick-or-treating will be limited to children who reside in [redacted]. Volunteers will be stationed at the entrance to check vehicles during the designated trick-or-treat window: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, October 31. Residents expecting guests from outside the neighborhood are encouraged to make alternate plans.”

Translation: show proof of residence before you get a Reese’s.

And just like that, the HOA achieved what few horror villains can: Reddit thread unity .

Still, beneath the Halloween absurdity lurks a deeper issue: HOAs love control more than ghosts love chains.

According to the Foundation for Community Association Research :

“As of 2022, roughly one-quarter of Americans (74 million) lived in community associations, which are privately governed, planned residential communities.”

In theory, HOAs promote “community well-being.” In practice, they often act like tiny governments with no chill and even less oversight , policing porch colors, garden gnomes, and now, apparently, trick-or-treaters.

Historically, HOAs have roots in exclusion , born from postwar suburban developments that used racially restrictive covenants to keep Black families and other people of color out of specific neighborhoods.

Even after such covenants were outlawed , the legacy of segregation persisted beyond zoning laws, “architectural standards,” and selective enforcement of rules that quietly maintained racial and class boundaries cleverly disguised as hypocritical regulations.

As Business Insider notes , HOA neighborhoods today still skew whiter and wealthier than those without associations, and Black homeowners continue to face higher rates of fines, violations, and disputes. So when an HOA bans “outsiders,” it’s not just about candy—it’s a modern echo of those old exclusionary practices, hanging in the fog like a haunted house built on unfinished history.