Alexander Skarsgård Just Wore A Super NSFW Shirt To A Film Festival—And Fans Are Here For It

People Are Opting Not To Hand Out Candy For Halloween This Year After Seeing Just How Expensive It Is

Halloween candy with tweet overlayed that says "Halloween is canceled"
UCG/Contributor/Getty Images; @leftyhandles/X

Some larger bags of Halloween candy are selling for nearly $30 this year—and some people don't think it's worth the price.

John Curtis
By John CurtisOct 06, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

Ah, Halloween.

When people of all ages have a chance to dress up as their favorite movie character, celebrity, or even viral trend, and children go from door to door saying "trick or treat."

In truth, that threat is almost completely disingenuous, as only the really bad children will go so far as to toilet paper someone's house, throw eggs on the door, or smash a pumpkin, and just about every child happily leaves every house on their street with candy.

That being said, some communities might want to amp up their security this year, as fewer houses may have "treats" at the ready this Halloween.

As evidenced by a Viral Video on TikTok, the rising prices of Halloween candy have many questioning if it's even worth it to hand out treats this year:


@jmarie1250

Somebody come look at this🤭😩🥴🤣#Spooky👻season #candy#halloween2025🎃 #trickortreats#notreatsjusttricks

Posted by TikTok user @jmarie1250, the seven-second video, which has received over three million views, features a quick scan of a supermarket aisle of packaged Halloween candy, with prices as high as $24.96.

With an overlay reading "porch light will be off this year," @jmarie1250's voice can also be heard in the video saying "hell no" and some less friendly variations of the same phrase.

Indeed, the rising prices of Halloween candy have been fairly heavily documented over the last several years.

A 2023 article published by the New York Times disclosed that the price of candy was up 7.5 percent from the previous year, and 20 percent from 2021.

Recent Trump tariffs on imported cocoa, a fairly important ingredient for Halloween candy, haven't helped matters either.

According to Reuters, tariffs of up to 25 percent were placed on imported cocoa this year, and could possibly rise to 35 percent by the end of the year.

With this in mind, Hershey could face as much as $100 million in tariff-related expenses.

Indeed, trick or treaters might find themselves paying an even more devastating price this year, finding their pillow cases or plastic pumpkins nearly empty instead of full to the brim with candy by the end of the night.

As based on reactions to @jmarie1250's video, it looks like she won't be the only one with their porch light off this year:

@jmarie1250/TikTok

@jmarie1250/TikTok

@jmarie1250/TikTok

@jmarie1250/TikTok

@jmarie1250/TikTok

@jmarie1250/TikTok

@jmarie1250/TikTok

@jmarie1250/TikTok

@jmarie1250/TikTok

@jmarie1250/TikTok

A few said they might look for alternatives to candy so trick-or-treaters don't leave their porch empty-handed, such as stickers or healthier snack alternatives.

That being said, it's fair to say that most kids would rather leave a home empty-handed than score an apple instead of a Snickers.

Bad Bunny; Sean Hannity
Political News

Bad Bunny Hilariously Trolls Fox News Over Their Super Bowl Outrage In 'SNL' Season Opener

Headless, mid-shot of long, brown-haired nurse looking forward. She has a stethoscope around her neck and blurred out patient's face is in the background.
Trending

Nurses Break Down Their Most Bizarre Graveyard Shift Experiences

Donald Trump
Political News

Photo Of Trump's Face With His Orange Makeup Digitally Removed Goes Viral—And Wow

Eric Stonestreet hilariously called out being left out of a mini 'Modern Family' reunion photo
Celebrities

Eric Stonestreet not invited to reunion

Tiffany Pollard
Denise Truscello/WireImage

Reality TV Star Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Just Opened Up About Her Sexuality—And Fans Are So Here For It

Gender is a beautiful spectrum—and in contemporary times, increasingly celebrated by people from all walks of life.

This includes Tiffany "New York" Pollard, who recently opened up about how she understood her gender identity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nicole Kidman; Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Video Of Jimmy Fallon Learning He Completely Blew His Chance To Date Nicole Kidman Resurfaces

It's arguably the hottest story in entertainment news right now: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are calling it quits.

The couple, who married in 2006, announced their separation earlier this week after nearly two decades of marriage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Epically Trolls Trump By Turning Him Into Marie Antoinette—And We Can't Unsee It

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump for opting for a government shutdown over healthcare funding—all while building a new ballroom for the White House.

The federal government shut down earlier this week after the White House and Congress failed to reach an agreement on federal spending. While Senate Democrats are in the minority, they hold enough seats to filibuster and are insisting that Republicans agree to extend federal subsidies for people insured under the Affordable Care Act.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pope Leo; Karoline Leavitt
Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Responds To Pope Leo Calling Out MAGA's 'Pro-Life' Hypocrisy—And Somehow She Made It About Biden

Pro-forced birth conservatives are upset as their hypocrisy has been called out again. Self-proclaimed pro-lifers were appalled to be told again that being pro-life means supporting more than embryos and fetuses.

On Tuesday during a press gaggle, Pope Leo XIV criticized the United States government's treatment of immigrants, saying—under his authority as the head of the Holy Roman Catholic church—Catholic politicians must be judged on the full range of their policy positions, not just on their rhetoric about abortion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk; Netflix logo
Chip Somodevilla/Pool/AFP via Getty Images; Cheng Xin/Getty Images

Elon Musk Now Calling For Netflix Boycott Over Claims They're Pushing 'Transgender Woke Agenda' On Kids

Billionaire Elon Musk is leading a boycott of Netflix, urging his far-right followers to cancel their their subscriptions over claims the streaming service is pushing transgender ideology on children and is "discriminating against white people."

Musk wrote "Cancel Netflix" in two separate posts in which he shared content from far-right influencer Chaya Raichik, the mind behind the conservative social media account "Libs of TikTok."

Keep ReadingShow less