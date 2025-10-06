People Are Opting Not To Hand Out Candy For Halloween This Year After Seeing Just How Expensive It Is

Ah, Halloween.

When people of all ages have a chance to dress up as their favorite movie character, celebrity, or even viral trend, and children go from door to door saying "trick or treat."

In truth, that threat is almost completely disingenuous, as only the really bad children will go so far as to toilet paper someone's house, throw eggs on the door, or smash a pumpkin, and just about every child happily leaves every house on their street with candy.

That being said, some communities might want to amp up their security this year, as fewer houses may have "treats" at the ready this Halloween.

As evidenced by a Viral Video on TikTok, the rising prices of Halloween candy have many questioning if it's even worth it to hand out treats this year:







@jmarie1250 Somebody come look at this🤭😩🥴🤣#Spooky👻season #candy#halloween2025🎃 #trickortreats#notreatsjusttricks

Posted by TikTok user @jmarie1250, the seven-second video, which has received over three million views, features a quick scan of a supermarket aisle of packaged Halloween candy, with prices as high as $24.96.

With an overlay reading "porch light will be off this year," @jmarie1250's voice can also be heard in the video saying "hell no" and some less friendly variations of the same phrase.

Indeed, the rising prices of Halloween candy have been fairly heavily documented over the last several years.

A 2023 article published by the New York Times disclosed that the price of candy was up 7.5 percent from the previous year, and 20 percent from 2021.

Recent Trump tariffs on imported cocoa, a fairly important ingredient for Halloween candy, haven't helped matters either.

According to Reuters, tariffs of up to 25 percent were placed on imported cocoa this year, and could possibly rise to 35 percent by the end of the year.

With this in mind, Hershey could face as much as $100 million in tariff-related expenses.

Indeed, trick or treaters might find themselves paying an even more devastating price this year, finding their pillow cases or plastic pumpkins nearly empty instead of full to the brim with candy by the end of the night.

As based on reactions to @jmarie1250's video, it looks like she won't be the only one with their porch light off this year:

A few said they might look for alternatives to candy so trick-or-treaters don't leave their porch empty-handed, such as stickers or healthier snack alternatives.

That being said, it's fair to say that most kids would rather leave a home empty-handed than score an apple instead of a Snickers.