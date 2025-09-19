Skip to content

MAGA Rep. Slammed After Calling For Trans People To Be Institutionalized To 'Get Them Off The Streets'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jennifer Aniston Hilariously Shocked After Learning Longtime Friend Reese Witherspoon's Real Name

Reese Witherspoon; Jennifer Aniston
LADbible Entertainment/YouTube

While taking LADBible's friendship test, Aniston was stunned to learn that her The Morning Show co-star's real first name isn't actually Reese.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 19, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Even when you've known someone for more than a decade, there are inevitably things you still don't know about them, no matter how important they might be.

Actors Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been friends for more than 15 years and have worked on multiple projects together, including as sisters on Friends, as well as on The Morning Show.

While guest-starring on LADBible, the pair of women decided to see what they didn't know by completing a segment of "Do You Even Know Me?" During the game, the women answered questions about Friends, Legally Blonde, early jobs, and homes.

But the question that tripped them up the most revolved around Witherspoon's real middle name. While Aniston guessed "Jane," it's actually "Jean," as in, "Laura Jean."

Aniston was shocked.

"Laura?! Who's Laura?! What! Who the h**l's Laura?"
"Laura Jean? Well, I'm not calling you that from now on."

Aniston incorrectly guessed Witherspoon's middle name from the multiple-choice question, which sparked her interest, making her wonder what Witherspoon's full name was. It's "Laura Jean Reese Witherspoon."

Aniston was then curious how Witherspoon landed on "Reese" as her name as an actress, and according to her, it was the name she'd always gone by anyway, so it wasn't much of a leap.

Witherspoon was then curious what Aniston's middle name was, which the Friends star said was "Joanna," as in, "Jennifer Joanna Aniston."

Witherspoon was excited by this reveal.

"Joanna? I was today years old."
"Jennifer Joanna. Wait, JJ! Does anyone call you JJ?"

When Aniston said no, Witherspoon was determined.

"Well, I do now."

You can see the moment here:

You can also watch the full segment here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Some were tickled by Aniston's reaction.


Others also thought it was cute how out of touch with social media trends Aniston was.





The whole interview was honestly an adorable and nostalgic interaction between two friends with a lot of history and a lot of culturally iconic moments between the two of them.

Though they aren't suddenly going to start going by Laura Jean and JJ, it wouldn't be surprising if this becomes a joke between them.

Latest News

Screenshot of Wanda; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Canceled 'Kimmel' Guest Wanda Sykes Lays Into Trump With Mic Drop Takedown

Melania Trump
Donald Trump

Bonkers Photos Of Melania Trump's Odd Outfit For UK Visit Have People Doing A Double Take

Screenshot of Sean Hannity discussing Jimmy Kimmel
Political News

Sean Hannity Blasted After Claiming No Conservatives Called For Kimmel To Be Canceled

Construction workers working at night
Trending

Night Shift Workers Explain Which Things Day Shift Employees Will Never Understand

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Donald Trump; Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Trump Is Now Pressuring NBC To Cancel Jimmy Fallon And Seth Meyers After Kimmel And Colbert

President Donald Trump had a gleeful reaction to the news that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's show had been pulled "indefinitely" by ABC following comments Kimmel made about the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

The cancellation came just hours after Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), criticized Kimmel and hinted his agency could take action against ABC over comments the host made during Monday’s broadcast—Trump had seen an opening to take Kimmel off the air.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @jamescastiglione's TikTok video
@jamescastiglione/TikTok

Kid Goes Viral For Showing How You Can Use Two Candles If You Don't Have A Nintendo Wii Sensor Bar

One of the fun things about time passing is that trends tend to reemerge, giving us a chance to see younger generations experience some of our most nostalgic moments for the first time.

When the Nintendo Wii first came out, gamers developed all kinds of hacks for the gaming experience, back doors to certain games, and even the gaming system itself, especially for the more expensive accessories.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Evans; Keke Palmer
First We Feast/YouTube

Keke Palmer kisses Hot Ones host

Miss Keke Palmer really did put some sweetness on it during her recent Hot Ones showdown with host Sean Evans. And by “it,” we don’t just mean the wings—we mean the full-on smooch she planted on Evans at the end of the episode, after he confessed (again) that he’s been crushing on her since her first appearance in 2017.

Yes, the man who built his empire on watching celebrities sweat finally got to sweat for love.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Modern Cone's TikTok video
@moderncone/TikTok

Baker Goes Viral After Turning Online Troll's Hateful Comment Into A Delicious Ice Cream Cake

Typically, it's best to take the high road. But every once in a while, revenge is sweet.

Though it's hard to imagine someone hating on a bakery or an ice cream shop, the owner of Modern Cone has had multiple haters of her Michigan-based ice cream shop, with the stars of the show being their ice cream cones and waffle chips.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tucker Carlson; Donald Trump
The Tucker Carlson Show; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Even Tucker Carlson Is Warning About How Trump Might Use Charlie Kirk's Death To Take Away Free Speech

Former Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson joined a rising chorus of conservative voices speaking out against plans by the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump to exploit the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk to attack the First Amendment right to Freedom of Speech.

Trump's Attorney General, Pam Bondi, stated she plans to use the Department of Justice that she oversees to target anyone who engages in hate speech. Bondi falsely claimed the First Amendment includes a hate speech exception—something the Supreme Court has ruled on more than once.

Keep ReadingShow less