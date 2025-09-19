Jennifer Aniston Hilariously Shocked After Learning Longtime Friend Reese Witherspoon's Real Name

Even when you've known someone for more than a decade, there are inevitably things you still don't know about them, no matter how important they might be.

Actors Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been friends for more than 15 years and have worked on multiple projects together, including as sisters on Friends, as well as on The Morning Show.

While guest-starring on LADBible, the pair of women decided to see what they didn't know by completing a segment of "Do You Even Know Me?" During the game, the women answered questions about Friends, Legally Blonde, early jobs, and homes.

But the question that tripped them up the most revolved around Witherspoon's real middle name. While Aniston guessed "Jane," it's actually "Jean," as in, "Laura Jean."

Aniston was shocked.

"Laura?! Who's Laura?! What! Who the h**l's Laura?"

"Laura Jean? Well, I'm not calling you that from now on."

Aniston incorrectly guessed Witherspoon's middle name from the multiple-choice question, which sparked her interest, making her wonder what Witherspoon's full name was. It's "Laura Jean Reese Witherspoon."

Aniston was then curious how Witherspoon landed on "Reese" as her name as an actress, and according to her, it was the name she'd always gone by anyway, so it wasn't much of a leap.

Witherspoon was then curious what Aniston's middle name was, which the Friends star said was "Joanna," as in, "Jennifer Joanna Aniston."

Witherspoon was excited by this reveal.

"Joanna? I was today years old."

"Jennifer Joanna. Wait, JJ! Does anyone call you JJ?"

When Aniston said no, Witherspoon was determined.

"Well, I do now."

You can see the moment here:

You can also watch the full segment here:

The whole interview was honestly an adorable and nostalgic interaction between two friends with a lot of history and a lot of culturally iconic moments between the two of them.

Though they aren't suddenly going to start going by Laura Jean and JJ, it wouldn't be surprising if this becomes a joke between them.