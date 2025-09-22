Reese Witherspoon Just Whipped Out Her Impression Of Nicole Kidman—And It's Too Accurate

Reese Witherspoon is a household name for both her acting career as well as her blockbuster reading club, among other projects. Now she can apparently add "celebrity impressions" to her list of talents.

Witherspoon showed off this skill during an interview with the podcast Las Culturistas, hosted by comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

She had debuted this talent, according to the interview, when giving a tribute to fellow actor Nicole Kidman, transforming her voice into a more guttural, Australian accent, Kidman's actual accent. (She often uses other accents in films).

Witherspoon quipped:

"Reese! Reese, you don't understand...There's this director, she's amazing! We must get her."





It was apparently surprising how quickly Witherspoon was able to get into character, so to speak, but that shouldn't be too shocking. The two actors, along with Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zöe Kravitz, starred together in the hit dark-comedy show Big Little Lies.

No wonder, then, that Witherspoon can apparently flip on a dime into Kidman's voice.

Some commenters were particularly amused by how Witherspoon, imitating Kidman, both elongated and growled her own name to an almost comical degree.

People were pretty impressed by Witherspoon's accent skills. This does compare somewhat favorably to Kidman's own actual accent skills, which people acknowledged could maybe use some work, especially in Big Little Lies.

She's Nicole Kidman, though, so most are willing to let that slide.

Perhaps poking fun at Witherspoon's history of acting in biopics, including the stunning adaptation of the wilderness memoir Wild and her role as June Carter in Walk the Line, people jokingly called for the actor to step in with her impression skills in a more formal way.

They seemed to agree on what her next project should be.

Some will be incorporating that tone going forward.

Many commenters agreed on what is apparently a popular phrase for Kidman.

Witherspoon is making the rounds to promote the next season of The Morning Show, which chronicles a fictional morning talk show.