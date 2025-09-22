Skip to content

US Tennis Star Apologizes After Facing Backlash For Mocking 'Crazy' Food She Was Served In China

Reese Witherspoon Just Whipped Out Her Impression Of Nicole Kidman—And It's Too Accurate

Reese Witherspoon; Nicole Kidman
@lasculturistas/Instagram; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Witherspoon shared her impression of her Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman on the Las Culturistas podcast—and fans are obsessed.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna Edwards Sep 22, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
Reese Witherspoon is a household name for both her acting career as well as her blockbuster reading club, among other projects. Now she can apparently add "celebrity impressions" to her list of talents.

Witherspoon showed off this skill during an interview with the podcast Las Culturistas, hosted by comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

She had debuted this talent, according to the interview, when giving a tribute to fellow actor Nicole Kidman, transforming her voice into a more guttural, Australian accent, Kidman's actual accent. (She often uses other accents in films).

Witherspoon quipped:

"Reese! Reese, you don't understand...There's this director, she's amazing! We must get her."


It was apparently surprising how quickly Witherspoon was able to get into character, so to speak, but that shouldn't be too shocking. The two actors, along with Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zöe Kravitz, starred together in the hit dark-comedy show Big Little Lies.

No wonder, then, that Witherspoon can apparently flip on a dime into Kidman's voice.

@hottubhillary/Instagram

@brandonkeithrogers/Instagram

@adrianpolidano/Instagram

Some commenters were particularly amused by how Witherspoon, imitating Kidman, both elongated and growled her own name to an almost comical degree.

@ericwillz/Instagram

@i_love_ur_shirt/Instagram

People were pretty impressed by Witherspoon's accent skills. This does compare somewhat favorably to Kidman's own actual accent skills, which people acknowledged could maybe use some work, especially in Big Little Lies.

She's Nicole Kidman, though, so most are willing to let that slide.

@archibaldthecelerant/Instagram

Perhaps poking fun at Witherspoon's history of acting in biopics, including the stunning adaptation of the wilderness memoir Wild and her role as June Carter in Walk the Line, people jokingly called for the actor to step in with her impression skills in a more formal way.

They seemed to agree on what her next project should be.

@mattrogerstho/Instagram

@ifuseekjaymie/Instagram

Some will be incorporating that tone going forward.

@twoguysonaplane/Instagram

@seaournoustiz/Instagram

Many commenters agreed on what is apparently a popular phrase for Kidman.

@janelle_landis/Instagram

@homerunballerina/Instagram

Witherspoon is making the rounds to promote the next season of The Morning Show, which chronicles a fictional morning talk show.

Melania Trump
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Bonkers Photos Of Melania Trump's Odd Outfit For UK Visit Have People Doing A Double Take

Critics did a double take over photos of First Lady Melania Trump visiting Windsor Castle for President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday while wearing a black outfit with a wide-brimmed hat.

The president's visit to the UK was marred by protests; thousands gathered for a march from London's Portland Place to Whitehall for an event organized by the Stop Trump Coalition, a group of more than 50 unions and charities. The Metropolitan Police said 5,000 people attended the demonstration for Trump's second visit to the UK since 2019.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Sean Hannity discussing Jimmy Kimmel
Fox News

Sean Hannity Blasted After Claiming No Conservatives Called For Kimmel To Be Canceled

Sean Hannity was called out for attempting to claim that no conservatives were actually calling for the cancellation of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's show, which was pulled "indefinitely" by ABC following comments Kimmel made about the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

The cancellation came shortly after Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), criticized Kimmel and hinted his agency could take action against ABC over comments the host made during Monday’s broadcast. President Donald Trump, a longtime critic of Kimmel, saw an opportunity to take Kimmel off the air and took it.

Keep ReadingShow less