Fans Are Obsessed With Nicole Kidman's Bold New Look After Her Split From Keith Urban

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman unveiled her new look at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week 2026 amidst her divorce from her partner of two decades, Keith Urban.
Kidman voiced concern about appearing at Paris Fashion Week so soon after their divorce was publicly confirmed, but not only did she hold her own at the show, Nicole Kidman created a "revenge look" that fans loved.
Kidman's recent looks have featured somewhat darker brown hair that was styled straight and smooth. When she appeared at Paris Fashion Week, her hair was brighter and blonder, with fresh layers and wispy bangs that framed her face, which featured a simple and dark smoky eye.
Finally, Kidman was wearing wide-leg jeans and an oversized white button-down shirt, worn loose. Her hair was left down, giving her a very casual look.
You can check out her Paris Fashion Week look here:
Kidman stepped out with her two daughters, 14-year-old Faith Margaret and 17-year-old Sunday Rose, both also wearing denim accents, one with wide-leg jeans and the other with an oversized denim jacket.
You can see the trio here:
Fans were floored by Kidman's look, referring to her as "Godman," "unbothered," and "chic." Some said she was rocking an incredible "revenge look" and that divorce looked good on her.
Though Kidman and Urban have not shared much publicly, they cited "irreconcilable differences" and said that Kidman's household will be the primary home for their two teenage daughters.
Rumor also has it that Kidman wanted to "save the marriage," and that while people in her circle supported her, people in Urban's circle felt the marriage was "doomed to fail."
Despite allegedly being the more "invested" one in the marriage, it seems Kidman is doing well so far, presenting herself as unbothered, chic, and independent after two decades of being half of a famous couple.