Gavin Newsom Epically Trolls Trump By Turning Him Into Marie Antoinette—And We Can't Unsee It

Video Of Jimmy Fallon Learning He Completely Blew His Chance To Date Nicole Kidman Resurfaces

Nicole Kidman; Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Back in 2015, Kidman informed the Tonight Show host that she had a crush on him when they first met, but he completely ignored her—and the clip is going viral in light of Kidman's recent separation from husband Keith Urban.

By Peter KarlebyOct 03, 2025
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan.
It's arguably the hottest story in entertainment news right now: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are calling it quits.

The couple, who married in 2006, announced their separation earlier this week after nearly two decades of marriage.

And among the reactions to the news has been the resurfacing of a 2015 Tonight Show clip that many fans are hoping points to Kidman's next romance chapter.

Back in 2015, Kidman revealed during an appearance on the show that she once had a crush on Fallon—and he completely rebuffed her!

But of course fans can't help but feel now like Fallon has been given a second chance at dating the arguably biggest movie star in the world.

Back in 2015, Kidman told Fallon:

“I just remember I liked you. Not now, I’m married now!"

She went on to explain how a mutual friend named Rick had tried to fix them up years before, telling Kidman she'd been invited over to Fallon's apartment. Single and game, Kidman said she was down.

But Fallon clearly knew nothing of this. He exclaimed:

“Wait, what?! Wait… What are you talking about?! Did I date Nicole Kidman? Did we go on a date?!”

- YouTubeyoutu.be

They definitely didn't—because when Kidman showed up, Fallon seemed totally uninterested.

"You wouldn’t talk. You didn’t say anything—you were like: ‘Hey.’ And I’m like… OK… So…"
"Then you put a video game on or something, and I’m like: ‘This is so bad!’”
"We left and I was like: ‘OK, no chemistry.’ Then I was like: ‘…Maybe he’s gay?’”

Kimmel was so embarrassed he got up from his desk and walked away before returning to clarify that he had absolutely misread the situation and had "no idea" she was into him.

Kidman went on to marry Urban shortly thereafter and Fallon married film producer Nancy Juvonen in 2007, with whom he has two kids, so everything worked out.

Er, well, for Fallon anyway. Not so much for Kidman! And it has the internet all making the same joke: Now's your chance, Jimmy!






Fallon is of course still married, so the moment has definitely passed. But Kidman's availability seems pretty assured at this point.

She filed for divorce on September 30, with court documents pointing to an amicable split. Both she and Urban have agreed not to pay each other any money and to share custody of their two children, 14- and 17-year-old Faith and Sunday.

