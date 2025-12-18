85-Year-Old Chuck Norris Just Shared An Impressive Workout Selfie—And Here Come The Jokes

Even though he's 85 years old, Chuck Norris is undeniably still Chuck Norris.
And apparently, the jokes about the longtime action hero haven't died, either.
The Walker, Texas Ranger and Missing in Action star is known for always taking on bad guys and saving the day, and since the early 2000s, jokes have been celebrating that fact. Conan O'Brien perpetuated the trend on his show by sharing some of his favorites, cementing in everyone's minds that Chuck Norris is a certified baddie.
Any Millennial will tell you is that Chuck Norris jokes infused their primary school experience, jokes popping up in the school hallways, around the lunch table, and while visiting each other's houses.
Now 85, Norris is still working hard in the gym, and he recently shared a workout selfie on his Instagram.
The legend captioned the photo:
"Here’s a photo I took several months ago."
"Progress isn’t measured by perfection, but by the courage to keep going. I’m still setting goals, pushing forward, and choosing discipline over comfort. No matter your age, keep striving for the best version of yourself."
"God Bless, Chuck Norris."
Sharing a photo like this was bound to inspire one thing, though: the return of Chuck Norris jokes.
The internet was enthusiastically up to the task, and the jokes kept rolling in.
Regardless of whether Norris is staying in shape just for fun or in preparation for an upcoming, currently unannounced role, one thing is clear: the immense respect remains for Chuck Norris, his physique, and his abilities.
A simple picture can do wonders to rekindle memories of jokes shared among friends, fired back and forth like we were trying to outdo Norris himself (which we know we could never do).