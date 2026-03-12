Someone Just Erected A Statue In DC Of Trump And Epstein In Famous 'Titanic' Pose—And It's Too Good

A 12-foot statue of President Donald Trump and late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in Jack and Rose's famous pose from the movie Titanic recently appeared on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
The gold-painted replica shows Trump standing behind Epstein with his arms outstretched at the bow of a miniature RMS Titanic, referencing the famous pose that has touched hearts and inspired countless parodies since the film's 1997 release.
The sculpture, reportedly installed by the anonymous artist collective Secret Handshake, is titled “The King of the World,” a nod to the line famously delivered by Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the film.
Nearby banners have also been installed featuring a photo of Trump alongside Epstein, along with the slogan “Make America Safe Again,” a twist on the infamous MAGA slogan. The seal of the Department of Justice appears on the banner as well, though the word “Justice” has been blacked out.
The anonymous collective behind the installation is known for having others apply for display permits through the National Park Service, enabling their artwork to be placed in public areas. Those permits typically include an expiration date, but it’s not yet clear how long this particular piece will remain on display.
A plaque beneath the statue reads:
“The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”
You can see footage of the installation below.
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The panel's plaque references, in part, a drawing of Epstein handing young girls candy next to a drawing of himself being massaged by several women.
In September, the House Oversight Committee released a redacted copy of a “birthday book” given to Epstein for his 50th birthday. The more than 230-page volume contains crude sexual jokes, references to sex with underage girls, and a note allegedly from Trump that includes the outline of a nude woman and alludes to a “wonderful secret” the two purportedly shared.
In one panel, dated 1983, he is depicted offering balloons and a lollipop to three young girls. In the adjacent 2003 panel, a visibly older Epstein reclines in a massage chair while four blonde women attend to him. A woman bearing a tattoo of Epstein’s initials inside a heart on her backside is depicted engaging in a sexual act.
Above the scene, Epstein’s private jet, commonly described as his “sex-trafficking plane,” is shown flying over palm trees and a sprawling estate that resembles Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. It remains uncertain whether the illustration is intended to portray that property or who created the artwork.
Trump previously denied he ever "wrote a picture" after the Wall Street Journal reported on a birthday letter to Epstein bearing Trump’s signature that included a drawing of a nude woman in sharpie pen.