Skip to content

Iran Embassy Trolls Trump Hard With Mock 'Inside Out' Sequel Trailer Eviscerating His Response To Girls' School Bombing

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Someone Just Erected A Statue In DC Of Trump And Epstein In Famous 'Titanic' Pose—And It's Too Good

Donald Trump; Jeffrey Epstein
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images; Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images

A 12-foot statue of President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein in Jack and Rose's famous pose from the movie Titanic recently appeared on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.—and we love to see it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 12, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

A 12-foot statue of President Donald Trump and late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in Jack and Rose's famous pose from the movie Titanic recently appeared on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The gold-painted replica shows Trump standing behind Epstein with his arms outstretched at the bow of a miniature RMS Titanic, referencing the famous pose that has touched hearts and inspired countless parodies since the film's 1997 release.

The sculpture, reportedly installed by the anonymous artist collective Secret Handshake, is titled “The King of the World,” a nod to the line famously delivered by Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the film.

Nearby banners have also been installed featuring a photo of Trump alongside Epstein, along with the slogan “Make America Safe Again,” a twist on the infamous MAGA slogan. The seal of the Department of Justice appears on the banner as well, though the word “Justice” has been blacked out.

The anonymous collective behind the installation is known for having others apply for display permits through the National Park Service, enabling their artwork to be placed in public areas. Those permits typically include an expiration date, but it’s not yet clear how long this particular piece will remain on display.

A plaque beneath the statue reads:

“The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”

You can see footage of the installation below.

People think it's too good.



The panel's plaque references, in part, a drawing of Epstein handing young girls candy next to a drawing of himself being massaged by several women.

In September, the House Oversight Committee released a redacted copy of a “birthday book” given to Epstein for his 50th birthday. The more than 230-page volume contains crude sexual jokes, references to sex with underage girls, and a note allegedly from Trump that includes the outline of a nude woman and alludes to a “wonderful secret” the two purportedly shared.

In one panel, dated 1983, he is depicted offering balloons and a lollipop to three young girls. In the adjacent 2003 panel, a visibly older Epstein reclines in a massage chair while four blonde women attend to him. A woman bearing a tattoo of Epstein’s initials inside a heart on her backside is depicted engaging in a sexual act.

Above the scene, Epstein’s private jet, commonly described as his “sex-trafficking plane,” is shown flying over palm trees and a sprawling estate that resembles Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. It remains uncertain whether the illustration is intended to portray that property or who created the artwork.

Trump previously denied he ever "wrote a picture" after the Wall Street Journal reported on a birthday letter to Epstein bearing Trump’s signature that included a drawing of a nude woman in sharpie pen.

Latest News

Pastor Goes Viral After Demanding Congregation Bring In Their Tax Returns So He Can See If They're Tithing Enough
News

Pastor Goes Viral After Demanding Congregation Bring In Their Tax Returns So He Can See If They're Tithing Enough

Zohran Mamdani; Tommy Tuberville
Political News

Mamdani Has Perfect Response After MAGA Senator Tweets 9/11 Photo With Disgustingly Islamophobic Warning About Him

Screenshots from Esme Hewitt's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Sparks Debate With Viral Theory About How Men's Meat Intake Directly Relates To Their Attitude Towards Women

James Talarico
Political News

GOP Committee Posts An AI Deepfake Of James Talarico Reading His Old Tweets—And Makes People Love Him Even More

More from News/political-news

Screenshots from Priscilla Houliston's TikTok video
@the1870studio/Tiktok

Woman Who Bought An Old Church For Under $40k To Live In Explains How She Did It

It's becoming increasingly difficult and expensive to find a home for those who do not already have one or who are in dire need of an upgrade.

TikToker Priscilla Houliston is here to teach us another way: seeking out old churches and other obscure properties that can be re-zoned as a residential home property.

Keep Reading Show less
Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Claps Back Hard After Trump Tries To Insult His 'Cognitive Deficiency' At Kentucky Rally

California Governor Gavin Newsom hit back at President Donald Trump after Trump claimed at his Kentucky rally on Wednesday that Newsom isn't fit for the presidency because he has a "cognitive deficiency."

Newsom is widely seen as a viable Democratic contender for the 2028 election—and Trump couldn't resist taking a jab at the man who has made headlines numerous times in the last year for criticizing the Trump administration in a style not unlike the posts Trump publishes on Truth Social.

Keep Reading Show less
Pete Hegseth
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Pentagon Just Banned Press Photographers Over 'Unflattering' Photos Of Pete Hegseth—And The Internet Got To Work

The internet reacted exactly as you might expect after the Pentagon announced it would ban some press photographers from briefings about the Iran war due to their "unflattering" photos of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Here's a silly one, just because.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @italiangirl1130's TikTok video
@italiangirl1130/TikTok

Italian Exchange Student's Reaction To American Host Mom Taking Him To Olive Garden Is An Instant Classic

A joy that not nearly enough people get to have during high school is hosting an international student who comes to visit for either one semester or perhaps even an entire year to experience the world and the educational system from another country.

Tiktoker Rhonda, who goes by @italiangirl1130 on the platform, currently has the pleasure of hosting Alessandro, and her family has already filmed a variety of antics on the platform, trying to give the teen the best American experience they can.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @ali.fragster, @pluto_theservicedog, and @thatflippingagent's TikTok videos
@ali.fragster/TikTok; @pluto_theservicedog/TikTok: @thatflippingagent/TikTok

Woman's Video Shooing Kid At Disneyland Away From Her Service Dog Sparks Heated Debate

A massive debate has taken over TikTok about who needs to be protected, children or service dogs or both, and it all started with a video taken at Disneyland.

TikToker @pluto_theservicedog frequently posts videos of her travels with her service dog, Pluto, and she also creates informative videos about how the general public should interact with service dogs.

Keep Reading Show less