MAGA Is Throwing A Bigoted Tantrum After 'Sesame Street' Celebrated The Start Of Pride Month—And Here We Go Again

June has arrived, which means two things are now inevitable: brands rolling out Pride Month messaging and MAGA supporters reacting to it like civilization is collapsing in real time.

This year’s completely predictable outrage target is Sesame Street, which kicked off Pride Month with its annual message celebrating inclusion, acceptance, and the LGBTQ+ community.

The official Sesame Street account shared the following message:

“Happy #PrideMonth from Sesame Street! Join us in celebrating and uplifting the LGBTQIA+ members of our community.”

Here’s the alleged snowflake-offending post:

Happy #PrideMonth from Sesame Street! Join us in celebrating and uplifting the LGBTQIA+ members of our community. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/kO9TAhnqDE

— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 1, 2026

For most people, the post was exactly what you would expect from a children’s program that has spent decades teaching kindness, empathy, and respect. For a vocal group of MAGA and conservative commenters, however, it was apparently the latest sign of societal collapse.

It didn’t take long for critics to flood the comments with accusations that the PBS series was "grooming" and "sexualizing" children—claims that have become a familiar talking point whenever a company, celebrity, or public institution acknowledges LGBTQ+ people exist.

Some of those reactions can be viewed below:

This is literally a show meant for young children https://t.co/oc89xy4sTJ

— Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) June 1, 2026













None of this is particularly new. The same crowd raised similar objections last year when Sesame Street shared another Pride-themed post featuring its famously fuzzy residents holding hands. Apparently, there is no culture-war battle too small.

You can view that post here:

On our street, everyone is welcome. Together, let’s build a world where every person and family feels loved and respected for who they are. Happy #PrideMonth! pic.twitter.com/6JJFhxO9dC

— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 1, 2025

One commenter unhappy with the 2025 Pride message wrote:

“This is why my grandson won’t be watching you. I grew up with Sesame Street in the 70’s, before it was woke. So sad that you had to ruin a good thing.”

Given that Sesame Street recently devoted airtime to Elmo’s feud with a rock, it's probably safe to say the show's priorities remain focused on children rather than whatever political conspiracy critics imagine is unfolding.

And the reality is that Sesame Street has shared Pride Month messages for years and has faced nearly identical backlash each time.

You can watch a 2023 Pride Month video featuring Ariana DeBose and Elmo here:

Everyone is always welcome on Sesame Street. Let’s celebrate LGBTQIA+ people in our communities this Pride and every day! Happy #PrideMonth! #ArianaDeBose 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/M2ZiadrVlC

— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 1, 2023

At the same time, many users pushed back against the criticism, with several pointing out that some of the loudest voices accusing others of indoctrination have few objections when children are exposed to religious or political messaging they personally support.

One user, @analchanteuse, noted on X:

“Y’all literally go to schools and indoctrinate students on behalf of the Republican Party and Bible. You’ve had speakers tell young girls they should be having babies and submit to husbands they don’t have. Not to mention you shill for an administration covering up child abuse.”

You can view more reactions here:





































Accusations linking LGBTQ+ visibility to "grooming" are not new. The rhetoric has been used for decades to stigmatize LGBTQ+ people and has become increasingly common in online political discourse.

According to a 2022 report from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), usage of terms such as "groomer" and "pedophile" in reference to LGBTQ+ people surged across social media following the passage of Florida’s so-called "Don’t Say Gay" law.

A press release from HRC at the time read:

“The report — Digital Hate: Social Media’s Role in Amplifying Dangerous Lies About LGBTQ+ People — reveals that the average number of tweets per day using slurs such as ‘groomer’ and ‘pedophile’ in relation to LGBTQ+ people surged by 406% in the month after the Florida bill was passed, resulting in a sharp spike in online homophobia and transphobia that social media platforms not only failed to crack down on, but also profited from.”

For MAGA or MAGA-adjacent critics, Pride Month posts have increasingly become symbolic targets in broader cultural and political debates.

Researchers, advocacy organizations, and media analysts have documented how narratives portraying LGBTQ+ people as threats to children are frequently used to rally political support, justify restrictions on LGBTQ+ visibility, and advance legislation affecting schools, libraries, and public institutions.