TikTok Comedian's Hilarious Instructional Video For How To 'Skedaddle' Over A Rainbow Crosswalk Without Turning Gay Has Us Cheering

June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community, and unfortunately, that's enough to provoke the most homophobic people to crawl out of the woodwork.

Haters, for whatever reason, have it in their minds that being part of the LGBTQ+ community is problematic, and some even go so far as to think of it as "contagious" or "influential," like other people can "catch it" if they get too close.

To parody that concept, popular TikTok comedian Henry Sir posted a video "tutorial" of how to cross a rainbow-painted crosswalk without becoming gay.

The instructions are really simple, to the point that if you blink, you'll miss them: You approach the crosswalk, you cross the crosswalk like a normal crosswalk, and then you move on with your life as if something paramount didn't just happen.

The comedian also points out that there's increasing research to suggest that people who are aggressively against the LGBTQ+ community might actually be projecting because of feelings they have within themselves that they are afraid to express, and that, really, there are far more important things to worry about in the world right now than concerning ourselves with who someone else loves.

You can watch the video here:

@henrysircomedian To quote @stormwrestlingacademy (🇨🇦 greatness) "Happy Pride month to those who celebrate, those who aren’t quite ready to celebrate, and those who support. 🌈 To everyone else, I hope a thousand birds sh*t on your car." Stand up dates (tix in bio) Yellowknife - 7/4&5 Quebec City - 7/10&11 Kalamazoo - 7/25 Windsor - 9/24 London - 9/25 St. Catharines - 9/26 Guelph - 9/27 Dallas - 10/1 Houston - 10/2&3 Austin - 10/4 DC - 12/4&5 #happypride #pridemonth #june #gay #loveislove🌈

It's absurd to imagine someone's identity and attraction changing simply by showing support for a community, having friends from that community, or doing activities that are commonly popular—but here we are, making jokes about "turning gay" because of walking across a rainbow.

Imagine seeing a real-life rainbow!

Viewers on X totally caught the vibe and kept the jokes going.











































It's frustrating how much the concept of "catching feelings" has been perpetuated online, to the point that some people fear being too close to members of the LGBTQ+ community or activities that are commonly loved in that community.

But everyone should be able to love who they love without others feeling threatened by it. It should be about as neutral as crossing a crosswalk.

At least for the people who get it, they can joke about the absurdity of being worried about performing such a basic activity.