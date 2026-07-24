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Jesse Watters Ripped After Going On Overtly Sexist Rant About 'Bitter' Women With PhDs

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Fox News

Fox News host Jesse Watters went on a sexist diatribe on Wednesday about how college-educated women end up "bitter" because "men don’t care if you have a PhD"—and was swiftly called out.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 24, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Fox News host Jesse Watters was criticized following a sexist diatribe on The Five about how college-educated women end up "bitter" and single because "men don’t care if you have a PhD."

Watters addressed his message to "college-educated, downwardly mobile women," saying that it's "mostly women" who waste time by getting "advanced degrees" in the humanities or social sciences instead of prioritizing relationships and love.

He said:

"I want to talk about these college-educated, downwardly mobile women, because it’s mostly women. The people that I know that got these advanced degrees? Their parents paid for it. These are well off families, they can afford to get a graduate degree and then they're networked out so they can get a nice job afterwards or they get a PhD, they go into government or academia and they know what to expect."
"If you’re going to take out a loan to get a degree in the humanities or the social sciences, what are you thinking? You’re going to be 28 years old, and you’re going to have no skills and no experience, and you’re not going to take an entry-level offer because you think you have this big, fancy degree—that you’re worth more."
“And that is going to kill your love life. And you’re going to look around, and you’re going to see all your other younger friends doing better because they’ve been in the workforce longer."
"So then you’re going to be resentful. And then you’re going to get bitter because you’re single. And if you’re a woman, men don’t care if you have a PhD. That is not high on our list of attributes."
“So you are going to get angry, and then you are going to get ugly, and you are going to have a bad attitude. No one wants to hire anybody with a bad attitude. Nobody wants to date anybody with a bad attitude."
“Or maybe, just maybe, you could get it together and find love. And then you could build a life together because it’s a lot easier to do that with someone else with another income.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many have condemned Watters' remarks.


Watters has spent considerable time on Fox News making sexist commentary and was once criticized after he absurdly demanded that single women "get married" so they stop voting for Democrats.

As Fox News hosts collectively reeled over the 2022 midterm election results that trounced Republicans, Watters blamed single women and voters under the age of 40 for the election results, suggesting that these consequences could be avoided if single women get married and "settle down" sot that they don't have extra time to get "captured" by Democrats.

Just weeks ago, Watters dismissed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as just a "female" who will be a "footnote" in history following her remarks that former President Joe Biden's reelection bid was a "terrible mistake" for the Democrats.

Clinton was arguably the most accomplished nominee in the Democratic party's history, having previously served as a U.S. Senator in addition to her tenure as Secretary of State. However, Watters said Clinton is "just a female, that’s it, a female that does what men do."

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