Texas AG Ken Paxton Flees Press Conference After Reporters Bring Up His Mounting Scandals—And Yikes

Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton was called out after fleeing a press conference to avoid answering questions from reporters about two different scandals that have threatened his race against Democrat James Talarico.

A New York Times report published last week revealed that Paxton—who has served as Texas attorney general since 2015—has amassed 15 properties valued at roughly $9 million across states including Utah, Hawaii, Florida and Oklahoma, despite earning a government salary while simultaneously campaigning for the Senate and navigating a divorce.

Separately, a ProPublica investigation earlier this month found that Paxton, who has frequently echoed Trump's claims about voter fraud, cast ballots in six elections over a two-year period using an address where he did not live.

One reporter began:

“I wanted to give you a chance to respond to state Representative Talarico and his campaign. They’ve made a lot about the reports that have come out, one in the New York Times about you acquiring properties worth—”

Paxton interrupted to say:

“So Jack, can we keep this to law enforcement today?”

When the reporter replied, “Well, I’m giving you the opportunity to answer the question," Paxton replied:

“We’re here with the sheriffs, I’d like to keep today to law enforcement, so that’s what I’m gonna answer, questions about law enforcement."

But then seconds later another reporter spoke up:

“Will you answer a question about why you voted in Collin County? Clear that up?”

A staffer quickly stepped in for Paxton to shut the reporter down and Paxton walked off, looking visibly uncomfortable.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Many have criticized Paxton after footage of his swift exit went viral.





Unfortunately, Paxton has previously been seen as very much above the law and Talarico has stressed that he lacks the character voters should reward.

Paxton was indicted in 2015 on state securities fraud charges tied to conduct that predated his time in office, though he pleaded not guilty. The case was ultimately dismissed last year after he completed a pretrial agreement that required restitution payments to victims, ethics training, and community service.

In May 2023, the Texas House of Representatives voted 121–23 to impeach Paxton, temporarily suspending him from office. The impeachment articles accused him of improperly helping a political donor who allegedly bribed him, misusing state resources, retaliating against whistleblowers, interfering in his securities fraud case, and failing to accurately disclose financial interests.

However, in September 2023, the Texas Senate acquitted Paxton on all impeachment charges in a 16–14 vote, allowing him to return to office.