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'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Stars Pay Heartbreaking Tribute To Costar Kaylee Hottle After Her Tragic Car Crash Death At 18

Millie Bobby Brown; Kaylee Hottle; Rebecca Hall
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/The Gotham Film & Media Institute/Getty Images

Godzilla franchise stars Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall were among the celebrities who paid tribute to Deaf actor Kaylee Hottle after she died in a car crash on Tuesday at the age of 18.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 23, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Celebrities have begun sharing touching tributes to Kaylee Hottle, who died at the age of 18 after a car crash.

Hottle starred as the beloved child Jia in the Godzilla franchise, particularly remembered for the moment in Godzilla vs. Kong when she offers a straw rendition of a gorilla to Kong as a symbol of peace.

Millie Bobby Brown, who co-starred in the franchise with Hottle, wrote a brief but touching tribute to her, sharing an image of that iconic moment from Godzilla vs. Kong.

Brown wrote:

"I'm so devastated to hear this."
"You will be deeply missed, Kaylee."

@milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Rebecca Hall, who also appeared in the Godzilla franchise, shared a series of photographs of her spending time with Hottle behind the scenes of film production.

Some of the photos showed fun moments together, taking selfies, and resting between takes.

Hall wrote:

"Devastated to hear this news."
"My heart goes out to your family."
"You will be missed, Kaylee."

You can see the Instagram post here:

Actor Marlee Matlin, who advocates for Deaf actors and accessibility in the industry, was "absolutely gutted" by the loss of Hottle.

Martin wrote:

"I am absolutely gutted about the passing of sweet Kaylee Hottle."
"May her beauty and talent be a memory for eternity."

You can see the Facebook post here:

Marlee Matlin / Facebook


Hottle was nominated for Best Younger Performer in a Film at the Saturn Awards for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Though she wasn't cast in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, which was one of Sam Neill's final projects, she was slotted to perform in the upcoming What Doesn't Kill Us.

Fans were devastated at the loss of Hottle, especially at such a young age.










Hottle also worked to advocate for the Deaf community over the years. Teri Devine, associate director of inclusion at UK charity Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID), said Hottle helped "pave the way" for greater representation, and described her as a "passionate advocate for the Deaf community and Deaf actors in Hollywood."

Hottle will surely be remembered for her talent and kindness, as well as her advocacy work.

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