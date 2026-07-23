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MAGA Darling Laura Loomer Offers Rare Apology After Experiencing Air Raid In Ukraine: 'I Feel Like Such An A**hole'

Laura Loomer
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rightwing personality and avid Trump supporter Laura Loomer issued a rare mea culpa on X on Tuesday after experiencing her "first air raid in Ukraine"—and people are shocked.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 23, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer issued a rare apology in a post on X after she experienced an air raid in Ukraine after years of arguing against U.S. support for the country against Russian forces and sharing Russian propaganda on her social media feeds.

Of course, Loomer said that "air sirens could very well be the future of America if we don’t start demanding our lawmakers crack down on communism and multipolarity,” echoing more Trump administration talking points.

Nonetheless, she admitted that she had spent years "minimizing the struggle of Ukrainians" under Russian occupation.

She wrote:

"Just experienced my first air raid in Ukraine. Sirens blaring. This is everyday for every Ukrainian. I feel like such an a**hole for minimizing the struggle of Ukrainians for the last 5 years. I often said I don’t care. Looking back, that wasn’t very nice of me to say."
"There are people in Ukraine who have to run to a bomb shelter everyday and some of us had the audacity to say Russia wasn’t wrong because we believed the lie that Ukraine is a country full of Nazi sympathizers. We have been so propagandized by Russia and we don’t even realize it."
"Air sirens could very well be the future of America if we don’t start demanding our lawmakers crack down on communism and multipolarity. We won’t have Trump forever and the axis of evil is moving fast."

You can see her post below.

Screenshot of Laura Loomer's post @LauraLoomer/X

Her post attracted the attention of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said it is important that Loomer "sees things with her own eyes as they are":

"It is really important that @LauraLoomer is in Ukraine and sees things with her own eyes as they are. There is no better way to get informed opinion than through personal experience which allows to deal with Russian propaganda."

You can see his post below.

But Loomer's apology failed to convince many critics, who argued she had spent ages promoting conspiracy theories that undermined the war effort and ultimately fell victim to the very propaganda others had tried to warn her about.


We wonder how long it'll be before Laura has her "come to Jesus" moment about the Trump administration and how they've undermined Ukraine at every turn.

We're guessing that epiphany won't be well received either.

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