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Video Of Guy Turning Off Mall Escalator And Blocking People From Getting Off Has Viewers Sounding Off

Screenshots from X user @Sofia50020Sofia's video
@Sofia50020Sofia/X

A video of a guy turning off an escalator before preventing other people from getting off of it has viewers speaking out about how they would've handled the situation.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 24, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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We can all agree that some social media trends are fun and harmless, but most of them are pretty ridiculous and either inconvenient or hurt people.

There have been a few escalator trends over the years, mostly one person confusing someone else by touching their arm, passing them a note, or even flirting with them.

But according to X user @Sofia50020Sofia, a new trend involves the person stepping to the end of the escalator and turning it off, so the steps stop moving. They then stand at the foot of the escalator and block the other people who still need to get off the escalator.

This is definitely an inconvenience but could potentially be dangerous, too, if someone were to trip or if the escalator were to malfunction.

In the video the X user shared, a man turned off the escalator and then braced his feet against the walls of the escalator, blocking the path as much as possible.

A few people managed to step around him while he continued to smile smugly at the camera, but he tried to increasingly stop people from stepping off before a man called him out on it, demanding that he move out of the way.

You can watch the video here:

Fellow X users felt that the guy deserved to be punched or shoved out of the way.







Their claims were supported by a similar incident when a guy, instead of standing in place and blocking the escalator, walked at the foot of the escalator that was going up. As people attempted to step onto it, he inconvenienced them by trying to "walk" the other way without fully blocking them.

One person, in response, shoved him hard to the side without even giving him a chance to get out of the way.

This trend might just be for fun to lightly mess with people and inconvenience them, but since escalators are used in high-traffic and busy places, like malls and major shopping centers, it's too busy an area for people to do something like this.

While handing notes to people on the escalator might have been confusing or annoying, at least no one could get tripped.

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