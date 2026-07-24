Skip to content

Jesse Watters Ripped After Going On Overtly Sexist Rant About 'Bitter' Women With PhDs

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

ICE Agent Who Killed Man In Maine Caught In Chilling Audio Threatening To Slit His Ex-Wife's Throat

Screenshot of David Brouillette from news video
News Center Maine / YouTube

Disturbing unearthed audio reveals ICE agent David Brouillette, who fatally shot Johan Guerrero in Maine on July 13, once left a voicemail for his ex-wife threatening to slit her and her female family members' throats.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 24, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

David Brouillette, the ICE agent who fatally shot Joan Durán Guerrero four times during an attempted traffic stop in Biddeford, Maine, earlier this month, has sparked outrage after unearthed audio revealed he once left a voicemail for his ex-wife threatening to slit her and her female family members' throats.

In an interview with NPR, Ashley Brouillette shared a profanity-laced voicemail her ex-husband left on Nov. 28, 2025, shortly after she filed for a restraining order against him. The recording, obtained by NPR, captures him speaking with slurred speech before ending with a threat that she and the women in her family should have their throats cut.

He said:

"Every single female in your bloodline is nothing but a disgusting, fat [bleeped]. All of you should have your throats slit."
"Am I threatening that I'm gonna do that? No, no. But do I think that you should have your f**king throat cuts? Or should have had them cut. Yep."

You can hear the audio below.

Ashley Brouillette said that during her contentious 2009 divorce from Brouillette, she contacted his platoon leader in the Maine Army National Guard and offered to fax documents showing he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline schizophrenia. She said her concerns were dismissed as the complaints of a "petty ex-wife."

When Brouillette told her he had been hired by ICE at the end of last year, she initially thought he was being delusional and said she "didn't believe it." She said she does not know whether a background check was conducted, arguing that one may have uncovered a history of alleged violence.

She pointed to a 2022 incident in which, she said, child protective services and police responded after David allegedly threw his then-13-year-old daughter through a glass coffee table. She also noted that in a 2021 court filing, Brouillette was temporarily stripped of his firearms after his second ex-wife, Lucinda Brouillette, accused him of becoming increasingly aggressive toward their daughter.

These details and the now-viral audio recording have angered Democrats on the House Homeland Security who took to social media to condemn Brouillette and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the wake of Guerrero's killing:

"The ICE agent who killed an innocent man in Maine threw his 13-year-old daughter through a coffee table and threatened to slit his ex-wife’s throat. DHS failed to properly vet this lunatic, and now a father is dead."

In sharing the audio of Brouillette's threat, they added:

"DHS gave this psycho a badge and a gun and unleashed him on American streets. They failed to vet him. An innocent father is dead because of the Trump administration's incompetence."

You can see the messages below.

The outrage toward Brouillette and the Trump administration is palpable.

At least 10 people have died during encounters with immigration agents since President Donald Trump launched his immigration crackdown after returning to office.

Guerrero, a Colombian national, was fatally shot by Brouillette while sitting in his car near his home in Biddeford, Maine. Before Brouillette's name became public, DHS said the "vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon."

Asked about Brouillette's history and his role in the fatal shooting, ICE spokesperson Lauren Bis declined to comment, stating that the agency "will never confirm or deny attempts to dox our law enforcement officers." She added that Brouillette has "nearly a decade of federal law enforcement experience" and has completed all required training, including instruction on the use of force.

Latest News

Woman scraping foot fungus with cruise ship buffet fork
Viral Video

Carnival Cruises Responds After Woman Is Caught On Video Using Buffet Fork To Scratch Her Fungus-Riddled Foot

Screenshots from X user @DudespostingWs' video
Trending

FedEx Driver Becomes Instant Internet Hero After Leaving Generous Cash Tip For Kid's Lemonade Stand

Sarah McBride; Screenshot of Charles Downs
Viral Post

Dem Rep. Sarah McBride Has Iconic Response After MAGA Influencer Accuses Her Of 'Slamming' Elevator Doors In His Face

Elon Musk; Matt Damon and Zendaya
Celebrities

Elon Musk Just Announced His Plan To Make A 'Historically Accurate' Version Of 'The Odyssey' Using Grok AI—And Got Instantly Dragged

More from Trending

Screenshots from X user @Sofia50020Sofia's video
@Sofia50020Sofia/X

Video Of Guy Turning Off Mall Escalator And Blocking People From Getting Off Has Viewers Sounding Off

We can all agree that some social media trends are fun and harmless, but most of them are pretty ridiculous and either inconvenient or hurt people.

There have been a few escalator trends over the years, mostly one person confusing someone else by touching their arm, passing them a note, or even flirting with them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Models @haroonellahkarim and @0ilprincess, featuring the "Martin Pride Capsule" fashion line
@church.ofmartin/Instagram

Mormon Church Accidentally Spotlights Gay Mormon Fashion Designer—And People Can't Get Enough

A Mormon church tried to stay hip and garner new followers by promoting a fashion line, only to prove to all of us that we're really not as different as the prejudiced people among us would like us to believe.

Let's unpack this: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has an Instagram account over at @churchofjesuschrist. They regularly promote members of their community, demonstrating what they do, how they give back to their community, and how their religious testimony ties into their mission.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Ken Paxton at press conference
@DemocraticWins/X

Texas AG Ken Paxton Flees Press Conference After Reporters Bring Up His Mounting Scandals—And Yikes

Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton was called out after fleeing a press conference to avoid answering questions from reporters about two different scandals that have threatened his race against Democrat James Talarico.

A New York Times report published last week revealed that Paxton—who has served as Texas attorney general since 2015—has amassed 15 properties valued at roughly $9 million across states including Utah, Hawaii, Florida and Oklahoma, despite earning a government salary while simultaneously campaigning for the Senate and navigating a divorce.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Lauren Boebert
MeidasTouch Network

Lauren Boebert Dragged After Making Bonkers Claim About Moon Landing Before Correcting Herself

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert was widely mocked after she told a MeidasTouch reporter that she believes the moon landing was done in an "Amazon warehouse" before quickly correcting her own mistake.

July 20 marked 57 years since the Apollo 11 mission astronauts landed on the Earth's moon. Conspiracy theorists have long alleged the moon landing was fabricated by NASA in what they claim was an elaborate hoax.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot of Trump Georgia rally
RSBN

Guy Sitting Behind Trump At MAGA Rally Goes Viral After He's Caught On Camera Mockingly Impersonating Him

On Wednesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Georgia. As usual, the area behind the POTUS featured part of his audience.

While Trump was speaking to the crowd at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, a young man wearing a dark suit, seated almost directly behind Trump, quickly gained the public's attention for his spot on impression of the POTUS's hand gestures and facial expressions.

Keep ReadingShow less