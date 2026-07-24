ICE Agent Who Killed Man In Maine Caught In Chilling Audio Threatening To Slit His Ex-Wife's Throat

David Brouillette, the ICE agent who fatally shot Joan Durán Guerrero four times during an attempted traffic stop in Biddeford, Maine, earlier this month, has sparked outrage after unearthed audio revealed he once left a voicemail for his ex-wife threatening to slit her and her female family members' throats.

In an interview with NPR, Ashley Brouillette shared a profanity-laced voicemail her ex-husband left on Nov. 28, 2025, shortly after she filed for a restraining order against him. The recording, obtained by NPR, captures him speaking with slurred speech before ending with a threat that she and the women in her family should have their throats cut.

He said:

"Every single female in your bloodline is nothing but a disgusting, fat [bleeped]. All of you should have your throats slit."

"Am I threatening that I'm gonna do that? No, no. But do I think that you should have your f**king throat cuts? Or should have had them cut. Yep."

You can hear the audio below.

Ashley Brouillette said that during her contentious 2009 divorce from Brouillette, she contacted his platoon leader in the Maine Army National Guard and offered to fax documents showing he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline schizophrenia. She said her concerns were dismissed as the complaints of a "petty ex-wife."

When Brouillette told her he had been hired by ICE at the end of last year, she initially thought he was being delusional and said she "didn't believe it." She said she does not know whether a background check was conducted, arguing that one may have uncovered a history of alleged violence.

She pointed to a 2022 incident in which, she said, child protective services and police responded after David allegedly threw his then-13-year-old daughter through a glass coffee table. She also noted that in a 2021 court filing, Brouillette was temporarily stripped of his firearms after his second ex-wife, Lucinda Brouillette, accused him of becoming increasingly aggressive toward their daughter.

These details and the now-viral audio recording have angered Democrats on the House Homeland Security who took to social media to condemn Brouillette and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the wake of Guerrero's killing:

"The ICE agent who killed an innocent man in Maine threw his 13-year-old daughter through a coffee table and threatened to slit his ex-wife’s throat. DHS failed to properly vet this lunatic, and now a father is dead."

In sharing the audio of Brouillette's threat, they added:

"DHS gave this psycho a badge and a gun and unleashed him on American streets. They failed to vet him. An innocent father is dead because of the Trump administration's incompetence."

You can see the messages below.

The outrage toward Brouillette and the Trump administration is palpable.

At least 10 people have died during encounters with immigration agents since President Donald Trump launched his immigration crackdown after returning to office.

Guerrero, a Colombian national, was fatally shot by Brouillette while sitting in his car near his home in Biddeford, Maine. Before Brouillette's name became public, DHS said the "vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon."

Asked about Brouillette's history and his role in the fatal shooting, ICE spokesperson Lauren Bis declined to comment, stating that the agency "will never confirm or deny attempts to dox our law enforcement officers." She added that Brouillette has "nearly a decade of federal law enforcement experience" and has completed all required training, including instruction on the use of force.