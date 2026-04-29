Skip to content

Sam Neill Shares Hopeful Update After Five-Year Battle With Blood Cancer—And Fans Are Thrilled

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

The White House Just Tried To Rebrand ICE Agents As 'NICE Agents' With Hilariously Propagandistic Graphic

ICE agents at Atlanta airport
Megan Varner/Getty Images

On Monday, the White House's X account shared an image to revamp ICE agents as "NICE" agents, including a poster of an agent kneeling next to a child—and the propaganda is out of control.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 29, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

The White House was criticized for sharing an image to rebrand ICE agents as "NICE" agents, including a poster of an agent kneeling next to a child that has been condemned as blatant propaganda.

The decision came after President Donald Trump shared a post from a supporter urging him to change the name of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which would change the acronym from ICE to NICE. Trump said in a post on Truth Social it would be a "GREAT IDEA!!!"

The White House has leaned into that suggestion, sharing an image of a "NICE" agent standing next to a child with the caption "NICE AGENTS: Defending Our Country," and adding:

"ICE [arrow symbol] NICE AGENTS. 'National Immigration and Customs Enforcement.' DO IT!"

You can see the post and the graphic below.


"NICE agent" graphic posted by White House @WhiteHouse/X

This didn't go over well, considering the chief role ICE agents have played in tearing apart families and trampling on human rights, arresting and detaining citizens and non-citizens alike, throughout the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

The agency's actions in Minneapolis are particularly shameful; the image of a "NICE" agent next to a child lies in stark contrast to how ICE agents treated 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos. Ramos and his father were abducted by ICE agents on their way home from preschool in the Minneapolis area in January.

The family’s lawyer said Ramos and his family are originally from Ecuador and presented themselves to border officers in Texas in December 2024 to apply for asylum. He stressed they "are not illegal aliens" and that "they came legally, and are pursuing a legal pathway.”

Ramos' case horrified the country when a school district superintendent said "another adult living in the home was outside and begged the agents to let them take care of the small child, but was refused." Instead, an agent “led him to the door and directed him to knock on the door, asking to be let in, in order to see if anyone else was home—essentially using a 5-year-old as bait."

Then there's the matter of the two Americans who were killed in Minneapolis by ICE agents.

Just weeks prior, ICE agent Jonathan Ross killed Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good in her car. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed Good “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them.”

However, witnesses described seeing Good in the vehicle trying to flee officers when she was shot.

The agency found itself at the center of another scandal that kicked off nationwide protests after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Minneapolis resident Alex Pretti—a weapon that authorities said Pretti was permitted to carry but was not handling at the time—before fatally shooting him.

Then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other officials claimed Pretti had brandished a weapon and that agents fired “defensive shots,” assertions that have been contradicted by video evidence showing Pretti holding a phone and not brandishing a gun.

The Trump administration has tried to convince the public not to believe what they see with their own eyes, prompting critics to call out the hypocrisy of officials who've previously praised armed right-wing protesters but continue to criticize Pretti, a legal gun owner with a valid Minnesota concealed-carry permit at the time of his killing.

Many have condemned the Trump administration's propaganda.


As of this writing, a panel of judges on the New York-based United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has rejected a Trump administration policy that sought to place many immigrants—including some who have lived in the U.S. for years—into mandatory ICE detention without bond.

In striking it down, the court described the policy as “the broadest mass-detention-without-bond mandate” in U.S. history for millions of noncitizens, warning that its implementation would overwhelm detention facilities, separate families, and cause widespread disruption across immigrant communities.

Latest News

A young boy cries inside a claw machine as firefighters work to rescue him.
Trending

Wisconsin Firefighters Go Viral After Rescuing Boy Who Got Stuck Inside Claw Machine—And The Internet Has Questions

Courteney Cox, winner of the 'Artists' Inspiration Award', Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow attend SAG-AFTRA Foundation.
Celebrities

Lisa Kudrow Just Sounded Off On The Gross Behind-The-Scenes Treatment Her Female 'Friends' Costars Were Subjected To

Millie Bobby Brown
Celebrities

Millie Bobby Brown's Upcoming 'Enola Holmes' Sequel Is Getting Roasted After Fans Notice Bizarrely Modern Detail In Promo Pic

AT&T Stadium at Texas Tech
LGBTQ

Texas Tech Just Banned The Teaching Of All LGBTQ+ Topics In Classrooms—And Critics Are Sounding Off

More from Trending/post

Screenshot of Jimmy Failla
Fox News

Fox News Reporters Caught On Hot Mic Joking About How Lax Security Was Before Correspondents' Dinner

Fox News reporters were criticized after they were caught on a hot mic joking about the unusually lax security at the White House Correspondents Association dinner before a shooting disrupted the event.

Their commentary followed a security scare at the Washington Hilton, where President Donald Trump and senior officials were quickly moved to safety after shots rang out outside the ballroom. Investigators believe the suspect fired one or two rounds. The Secret Service returned fire but missed, and the suspect was later apprehended near a staircase leading into the ballroom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of King Charles shaking hands with Donald Trump
@AdamJSchwarz/X

Trump Just Totally Met His Match When He Tried His Macho Handshake On King Charles In Viral Clip

President Donald Trump was widely criticized for attempting his awkward tug-of-war-style handshake while greeting King Charles III at the White House on Monday, only for Charles to shut him down.

Charles addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Tuesday, becoming only the second British monarch to do so after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who spoke in 1991. His speech came as Trump has repeatedly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over Britain’s refusal to back the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Pastor Calls Out Christians Who Claim 'God Protected' Trump At Correspondents' Dinner In Spot-On Tweet

Reverend Benjamin Cremer, a pastor and writer who often comments on the intersection of politics and Christianity, called out MAGA supporters' reaction to the shooting on Saturday at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner and lamented the idolization of President Donald Trump.

Cremer's words followed a security scare at the Washington Hilton, where Trump and senior officials were quickly moved to safety after shots rang out outside the ballroom. Investigators believe the suspect fired one or two rounds. The Secret Service returned fire but missed, and the suspect was later apprehended near a staircase leading into the ballroom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mara Wilson
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Former Child Actor Mara Wilson Reveals Heartbreakingly Disturbing Reason That Led To Her Not Wanting To Act Anymore

You probably know her as Matilda or possibly as the youngest daughter, Natalie Hillard, in Mrs. Doubtfire, or maybe the inquisitive and too-smart-for-her-age Susan Walker in Miracle on 34th Street.

But for former child actor Mara Wilson, that's where most people's knowledge of her stops, and the reasons behind that are heartbreaking.

Keep ReadingShow less
Meryl Streep reacts to a surprise message from her Sophie’s Choice co-star, Jennifer Lejeune.
Courtesy of Journal de 20 heures; Universal Pictures

Meryl Streep Stunned After Receiving Emotional Video Message From Actress Who Played Her Daughter In 'Sophie's Choice'

Some roles never really leave an actor. For Meryl Streep, one of them resurfaced in a deeply personal and completely unexpected way. The three-time Oscar winner was visibly moved during a recent appearance on the French news program Journal de 20 heures, where she sat down alongside Stanley Tucci to promote The Devil Wears Prada 2.

At the end of the interview, host Laurent Delahousse handed Streep a tablet. As the camera lingered on her face, her expression changed from polite curiosity to shock.

Keep ReadingShow less