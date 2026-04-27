Karoline Leavitt Made An Awkwardly Prescient Joke About The Correspondents' Dinner Before The Shooting

By now, most people are aware that a man reportedly armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and knives was able to gain access to the venue, the Washington Hilton hotel, where the White House Correspondents Dinner was taking place.
This was to be the first time MAGA Republican President Donald Trump was to ever attend the event as a sitting President. Trump had attended previously in 2011 and 2015 during Democratic President Barack Obama's presidency.
Before entering this year's event, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stopped to talk to Fox News on the red carpet.
Fox News host Jimmy Failla said:
"This man [President Trump who was scheduled to speak] is ready to rumble, is he not?"
Leavitt replied:
"He is ready to rumble. I will tell you this speech tonight will be classic Donald J. Trump."
"It will be funny. It will be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room."
"Everyone should tune in, it’s gonna be really great. I’m looking forward to hearing it."
You can see her comments here:
When asked if she helped Trump prepare for the WHCD, Leavitt replied:
"I can't take credit. In true Donald Trump fashion, the man puts his pen to the paper himself. So it's a lot of his own work."
After the incident, Leavitt's quip blew up on all major social media platforms and across the globe.
@republicworld/Instagram
@meidastouch.com/Bluesky
On X, people roasted Leavitt over the comment and raised questions about the timing of the incident.
@OhMaybeNo/X
@meliorist59/X
@rabbitSZN2/X
On Sunday, Leavitt took to X to heap praise upon Trump, writing:
"What was supposed to be a fun night at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner with President Trump delivering jokes and celebrating free speech was hijacked by a depraved crazy person who sought to assassinate the President and kill as many top Trump administration officials as possible."
@PressSec/X
Leavitt's last act as White House press secretary was supposed to be the WHCD, but she announced Monday morning that she'd hold a press briefing at 1 pm, postponing her maternity leave for an undisclosed period of time.
Conspiracy theories began to spread quickly after the news of the shooting became public. Fuel was added to the fire by a press briefing given by Trump shortly after the incident where he focused on the shooting being proof his golden ballroom vanity project being a necessity.
On April 16, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ordered a halt to aboveground construction on Trump's $400 million ballroom in a case brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.