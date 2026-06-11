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'X-Men' Star Has Important Wakeup Call For Men After Revealing He's Been Diagnosed With 'Super Rare' Breast Cancer

Sabretooth from the 'X-Men' franchise; Tyler Mane
Marvel Entertainment; @therealtylermane/Instagram

Marvel star Tyler Mane, who has played Sabretooth in the X-Men franchise, shared in a video on Instagram that he's been diagnosed with breast cancer—and warned other men to get checked out.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 11, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Breast cancer does not discriminate between people. While it is more common in women, one out of 755 men will also be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Because "breasts" are associated with women, people—including doctors—often do not recognize early signs of breast cancer in men, so they are less likely to be diagnosed until a later stage, which makes treatment more difficult.

Tyler Mane, who played Sabretooth in the X-Men franchise, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and because it's so rare in men, he initially felt embarrassed by the diagnosis.

But because he was lucky enough for the cancer to be detected early, thanks to his wife advocating for him to be tested, giving him more effective treatment options, Mane decided to speak up and encourage men to stay on top of their health.

In an Instagram post, Mane stated:

"Yep. I have breast cancer. And yep, it’s super rare. Only one percent of breast cancers are in men."
"I’ll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean, it’s kind of embarrassing."
"But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advanced stages BECAUSE it’s not talked about and not looked for."
"In fact, my doctors all dismissed it, and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early."
"So let’s start talking about it!"
"One in 755 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and if caught early, it’s VERY treatable."

You can watch the video here:

Instagrammers sent notes of encouragement and also thanked Mane for speaking up about his diagnosis.

@therealtylermane/Instagram

@therealtylermane/Instagram

@therealtylermane/Instagram

@therealtylermane/Instagram

@therealtylermane/Instagram

@therealtylermane/Instagram

@therealtylermane/Instagram

@therealtylermane/Instagram

@therealtylermane/Instagram

@therealtylermane/Instagram

X users agreed, with many saying they know men can get breast cancer only because others have spoken up.







Mane may have initially felt embarrassed, but it's important that people with a platform like his opt to talk about things like this, not only to spread awareness but also to combat any stigma.

Always stay up to date on your health checks, and if symptoms arise, don't dismiss them!

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