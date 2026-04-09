Skip to content

AI-Generated Word Search For Kids Goes Viral After Nobody Can Find A Single Word In It

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fans Rally Around 'Charlie's Angels' Star Cheryl Ladd After She Reveals She's Recovering From 'Aggressive Form' Of Breast Cancer

Cheryl Ladd
Earl Gibson III/Deadline/Getty Images

While on stage at PaleyFest with her Charlie's Angels costars Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith for the 50th anniversary of the series, Cheryl Ladd revealed that she'd been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of breast cancer, calling it a "humbling experience."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 09, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

When most of us think of Charlie's Angels, we think of a trio of women who can do anything. But while we might have pictured them fighting off villains, we probably weren't thinking of them fighting cancer.

That, however, is exactly what Cheryl Ladd has been doing.

Known for her role as Kris Munroe in the ABC TV series and female action hero legacy Charlie's Angels, Ladd recently opened up about her battle with a very aggressive form of breast cancer and even admitted that it was a humbling experience, even for one of the Angels.

While celebrating the show's 50th anniversary at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, the 74-year-old actress sat on stage with her fellow Angels, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith.

On the stage, Ladd shared her cancer diagnosis, and the journey that went along with it, for the very first time.

Ladd did not share when she was first diagnosed or how long her treatment process was, but she called the experience "a long, hard road" and also said that she had a "very aggressive form" of breast cancer, also without indicating with stage it was in at the time of her diagnosis.

Ladd reflected:

"It's a humbling experience, and yet, I had wonderful doctors and a wonderful husband who helped me fight all through it, which really makes a difference."
"I was bald for quite a while there... And eventually, I started to get little sprouts of hair. I was like, 'Oh! I'm getting hair! I'm coming back!'"
"It was a long, long, hard road, but you just get on with it."

During another panel at PaleyFest, Ladd urged the audience to stay on top of their check-ups.

"It's really important to understand and embrace not being afraid of getting a mammogram."
"Early detection is key. Find it early enough, and you'll probably be all right."

You can watch the segment here:

Fans applauded Ladd for sharing her experience and also her bravery while navigating it.









Surprisingly, Ladd is not the only Angel to go through something like this. Her costars Jackson and Smith are both also breast cancer survivors. Though this isn't a club anyone wants to join, their bond as Angels and as survivors must be incredible.

Latest News

Screenshots of Joe Biden at a coffee shop
Donald Trump

MAGA X Account Gets Blunt Reality Check After Raging Over Video Of Biden 'Walking Aimlessly' Around Coffee Shop

Screenshot of Todd Blanche
Donald Trump

New Acting Attorney General Grosses Out The Internet With His Fawning Display Of 'Love' For Trump

Carmen Baldwin; Alec Baldwin
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin Left Speechless After Daughter Points Out How Old His Wife Hilaria Was When He Turned 40

Michael J. Fox
Celebrities

Michael J. Fox Speaks Out After CNN Accidentally Sparks Death Scare With Video 'Remembering' His Life

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Paris Jackson (left) speaks during an Entertainment Tonight interview about her father, Michael Jackson (right), and his legacy.
@Entertainment Tonight/TikTok; Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Michael Jackson Fans Called Out Over Their Deranged Reaction To Paris Jackson Talking About Her Late Dad

Paris Jackson is no stranger to public scrutiny—but this time, the backlash isn’t about her. It’s about fans of her late father, Michael Jackson, and the increasingly unhinged way they’re responding to her simply speaking about him.

It all started when Entertainment Tonight shared a red carpet interview from the Vanity Fair Vanities party, where Jackson was asked about the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic. The film stars her cousin, Jaafar Jackson, as the King of Pop, with Colman Domingo portraying family patriarch Joe Jackson.

Keep ReadingShow less
Riley Gaines; Tim Walz; Donald Trump
Ivan Apfel/Getty Images; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Riley Gaines Ripped For Bonkers Attempt To Discredit Tim Walz After He Condemns Trump's Genocidal Threat To Iran

Former NCAA swimmer and current transphobic conservative darling Riley Gaines was criticized for a desperate attempt to discredit Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after he condemned President Donald Trump's genocidal threat to kill the "whole civilization" of Iran.

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of S.E. Cupp; Donald Trump
@secupp/X; Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Anti-Trump Conservative Epically Sounds Off On MAGA Voters Who Suddenly Have 'Buyer's Remorse'

Conservative CNN pundit S.E. Cupp criticized MAGA voters who now have "buyer's remorse" over President Donald Trump's war with Iran in a video on Instagram that condemned them for their support of a "homicidal maniac."

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A Hillary Clinton Tweet From 2016 Is Going Viral Again After Trump's Threats To Iran—And She Was Spot On

One of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's old tweets has resurfaced following Trumo's threat to destroy the "whole civilization" of Iran.

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tucker Carlson; Donald Trump
Tucker Carlson Network; Li Yuanqing/Xinhua via Getty Images

MAGA Is Pretty Sure Tucker Carlson Just Called Trump The Antichrist—And They're Melting Down Hard

After conservative mouthpiece Tucker Carlson made a strong case for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump not being anointed by God as many Christian nationalists believe, MAGA minions started losing their collective mind online.

On Monday, Carlson started going in on Trump's infamous profane Easter Sunday Truth Social message, calling the POTUS "evil" and pointing out Trump refused to put his hand on the Bible during his second inauguration.

Keep ReadingShow less