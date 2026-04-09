Fans Rally Around 'Charlie's Angels' Star Cheryl Ladd After She Reveals She's Recovering From 'Aggressive Form' Of Breast Cancer

When most of us think of Charlie's Angels, we think of a trio of women who can do anything. But while we might have pictured them fighting off villains, we probably weren't thinking of them fighting cancer.

That, however, is exactly what Cheryl Ladd has been doing.

Known for her role as Kris Munroe in the ABC TV series and female action hero legacy Charlie's Angels, Ladd recently opened up about her battle with a very aggressive form of breast cancer and even admitted that it was a humbling experience, even for one of the Angels.

While celebrating the show's 50th anniversary at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, the 74-year-old actress sat on stage with her fellow Angels, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith.

On the stage, Ladd shared her cancer diagnosis, and the journey that went along with it, for the very first time.

Ladd did not share when she was first diagnosed or how long her treatment process was, but she called the experience "a long, hard road" and also said that she had a "very aggressive form" of breast cancer, also without indicating with stage it was in at the time of her diagnosis.

Ladd reflected:

"It's a humbling experience, and yet, I had wonderful doctors and a wonderful husband who helped me fight all through it, which really makes a difference."

"I was bald for quite a while there... And eventually, I started to get little sprouts of hair. I was like, 'Oh! I'm getting hair! I'm coming back!'"

"It was a long, long, hard road, but you just get on with it."

During another panel at PaleyFest, Ladd urged the audience to stay on top of their check-ups.

"It's really important to understand and embrace not being afraid of getting a mammogram."

"Early detection is key. Find it early enough, and you'll probably be all right."

You can watch the segment here:

Fans applauded Ladd for sharing her experience and also her bravery while navigating it.

































Surprisingly, Ladd is not the only Angel to go through something like this. Her costars Jackson and Smith are both also breast cancer survivors. Though this isn't a club anyone wants to join, their bond as Angels and as survivors must be incredible.