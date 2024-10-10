Skip to content
Jenna Fischer Reveals She Privately Battled And Overcame Breast Cancer In Powerful Post

Jenna Fischer
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Office star shared her breast cancer journey for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in a poignant Instagram post, and was met with love and support from her fans, friends and costars.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsOct 10, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
Jenna Fischer, star of The Office, recently shared her breast cancer journey to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Instagram, she revealed she was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer last December.

After surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, she is now cancer-free.

“I’m happy to say I’m feeling great. I lost my hair during chemotherapy but thanks to some great wigs and hats with hair (which my family affectionately called Wigats) I have been able to wait until now to reveal all that has been going on for me.”

Fischer credits early detection for saving her life and urged fans to stay up to date with mammograms. She explained how a routine mammogram led to further tests and a biopsy, ultimately leading to her diagnosis.

Fischer encouraged followers to get their screenings, stressing the importance of early detection in her recovery.

“Seeing women post photos of their mammogram appointments on Instagram needled me into setting my own (which I was late for). I’m so glad I did...Consider this your kick in the butt to get it done…. Suddenly everything in your life is geared around one thing: fighting cancer.”


People offered their support.

@oliviamunn/Instagram

@jennifer.garner/Instagram

@katiecouric/Instagram

Many people shared their own journeys with breast cancer.

@uhlisa888/Instagram

@lindsaymariefelton/Instagram

@mamato41117/Instagram

Some folks couldn't resist a reference to a quote from The Office.

@alexbraud86/Instagram

Fans had feelings about listening to Fischer's podcast while she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

@katiejacobsen1/Instagram

@kathi.smathi/Instagram

Folks were glad she made it through, and even happier that she is using her platform to advocate.

@cassijerkins/Instagram


Office Ladies will enter another season this fall with twice-weekly episodes.

