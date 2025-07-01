Skip to content

Musk's Tech Pal Offers Stark Warning To Trump About How Musk Will Handle Their Feud

MAGA Rep. Ripped For Racist Reaction To Mamdani Eating Rice With His Hands In Campaign Video

Brandon Gill; Zohran Mamdani
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill faced backlash after telling New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to "go back to the Third World" after Mamdani shared a video of himself eating rice and lentils with his hands.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 01, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Texas Republican Representative Brandon Gill is facing harsh criticism after he told New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to "go back to the Third World" after Mamdani shared a video of himself eating rice and lentils with his hands and talking about how his upbringing in Uganda and South Africa shaped his understanding of the Palestinian struggle.

At one point during his meal, Mamdani, who was raised in an Indian family, said:

"When you grow up as someone, especially in the Third World, you have a very different understanding of the Palestinian struggle. It is one that is framed in terms of empathy and solidarity."

The video featuring his remarks were later shared by the far-right account @EndWokeness, throwing red meat at the MAGA base.

A furious Gill shared the video and commented:

"Civilized people in America don’t eat like this. If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World."

You can see his post below.

The backlash against Gill was swift and many condemned his racist remarks.

It also didn't take long for critics to point out that Gill is married to the daughter of far-right commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who was born and raised in Mumbai.

And D'Souza has absolutely eaten with his hands, as evidenced by one social media user who shared an image of the man doing just that and remarked:

"Notice anything? Are you planning to send them back to [a] third world country too?"

You can see the post and the image below.


Picture of Dinesh D'Souza and his daughter eating with their hands@m7md_msl/X

People called Gill out for his hypocrisy there as well.


In India, the custom of eating with one's hands encourages a deeper awareness of what one is eating, making the act of dining more mindful and personal. By using their hands, people engage all their senses, creating a richer and more intentional eating experience.

This custom is also rooted in religious stories and ancient beliefs, where deities are often depicted eating with their hands to show modesty and a connection to the earth. These traditions have been preserved over generations, and today, eating with hands remains an important and respected ritual in many Indian communities.

