MAGA Senator Reveals How He Breaks The Law While Driving Due To Fears Of DC Crime—And Yikes

The TikToker was shocked, realizing what their relationship was and what it would do to the man's family.

But nothing could have prepared him for pulling through the automated car wash, only to realize that the man and his family were in the car in front of him.

He filmed the video, torn about what he should do, because he wanted to confront him, but he also didn't want to create an awkward and maybe harmful situation in the middle of a public car wash.

You can watch the original video here:

@sweetteataylor I’M IN DANGER GIRL

Some urged TikToker @sweetteataylor to call out the cheating husband.

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

Others agreed and joked about ways that he could do it.

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

In a follow-up video, the TikToker admitted that he wanted to confront the guy, but seeing the guy's wife and children present gave him pause.

The TikToker pointed out that he wasn't interested in being a "homewrecker" and would have made different decisions if he'd known what the man's wallet contained before they spent time together.

But when he saw the family at the car wash, he was tempted to approach and confront the man, and he was definitely interested in letting the wife know—in case it was new information to her—so she could make the decision that was best for her, her physical and sexual health, and her mental health.

But because the man knew where he lived and could retaliate, and because he didn't know what kind of home life the wife and children had with him, he didn't want to confront them right there and potentially put someone in danger. He also didn't want to bring the children into this, who were totally harmless and innocent bystanders.

You can watch the follow-up video here.

@sweetteataylor Replying to @simplee_caliashlee an update for the masses

Fellow TikTokers applauded his classy reaction to the situation.

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

And of course, there had to be Coldplay jokes.

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

@sweetteataylor/TikTok

Though TikTok hoped that he would have other opportunities to confront the man and let his wife know of what was going on, they otherwise applauded him for how he handled the situation, namely for being mindful of his safety and also not hurting the wife and children more than they already would be with the reveal of an affair.