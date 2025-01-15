Skip to content
GOP Senator Accidentally Tells The Truth About Pete Hegseth's 'Qualifications' In Freudian Slip For The Ages

Screenshot of Markwayne Mullin discussing Pete Hegseth
Fox News

Senator Markwayne Mullin accidentally called Trump's Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth "unqualified" during a Fox segment, although he meant to say "Pete Buttigieg."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 15, 2025
Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin was mocked online after he accidentally called President-elect Donald Trump's Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth "unqualified" during a Fox segment, although he meant to say "Pete Buttigieg," referring to the outgoing Secretary of Transportation.

The selection of the former Fox weekend host has sparked surprise within the Pentagon, where officials have privately questioned his qualifications for the role. The extent of his relevant experience appears to be that he's an Army National Guard veteran, having served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

A senior Defense Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, remarked that Hegseth would not meet the qualifications for even a much lower-level position.

Additionally, Eric Edelman, who served as the Pentagon’s top policy official during the Bush administration, said Trump's picks are largely based on loyalty, saying "it appears that one of the main criteria that’s being used is, how well do people defend Donald Trump on television."

But despite all these concerns, Mullin defended Hegseth during Hegseth's contentious confirmation hearing, saying that Hegseth's "nomination will be vetted in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, not in the media" and insisting that Hegseth's experience in and out of uniform will “bring a fresh, mission-focused perspective to the Pentagon.”

And in a Fox News appearance on Laura Ingraham's program alongside his colleague, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, after the hearing, he let loose the following Freudian slip while complaining about Biden administration picks he considers unqualified:

"You wanna talk about unqualified, Pete Hegseth…. Or not Pete Hegseth. Pete Buttigieg, the gentleman in charge of the Department of Transportation. The gentleman who was a mayor and is now in charge of transportation. Where were there call outs against those individuals?"

You can see the moment in the video below.

Mullin told on himself immediately—and people couldn't help but mock him for it.






If yesterday's confirmation hearing is any indication, Republicans appear on board with approving Hegseth for the Defense Secretary position, although Hegseth still faces pushback from Democrats.

Aside from his lack of qualifications, Hegseth's nomination became mired in further controversy after CNN reported that he paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault in a settlement agreement that included a confidentiality clause.

Hegseth’s attorney has denied the allegations, stating the former Army National Guard officer was never charged criminally or named in any civil lawsuit stemming from the 2017 claim. The revelation blindsided Trump’s team, as Hegseth’s nomination had already been announced.

Last month, sources indicated Trump is seriously contemplating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his former primary rival, as an alternative for defense secretary in the event Hegseth doesn't work out. Trump has reportedly told close confidants that appointing DeSantis would be a “big story,” framing it as a way to revive DeSantis’s political standing after their contentious primary battle.

Another contender Trump has mentioned privately is Congressman Michael Waltz of Florida, who is already slated to serve as his national security adviser. Trump has noted that Waltz would likely sail through Senate confirmation. However, those familiar with Trump’s thinking believe DeSantis remains his preferred backup should he ultimately decide to pass on Hegseth.

