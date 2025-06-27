Fox Host Comes To Reporter's Defense After Pete Hegseth Berates Her At Pentagon Briefing

Fox News' chief political analyst Brit Hume came to the defense of Fox national security reporter Jennifer Griffin after their former colleague, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, criticized Griffin as the reporter "who misrepresents the most intentionally what the president says” in a Pentagon news conference.

Hegseth, a former Fox News anchor, had criticized media outlets—including his former network—for what he described as unpatriotic reporting. Hegseth took particular aim at early intelligence assessments suggesting that President Donald Trump's bombing of Iran may not have significantly crippled Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

During the exchange, Griffin questioned Hegseth about whether there was any concrete evidence that highly enriched uranium had actually been stored at the mountain bunker targeted by U.S. forces. She cited satellite imagery showing more than a dozen trucks at the facility two days before the strike, raising the possibility that sensitive materials may have been moved ahead of time.

Hegseth sidestepped the specifics, reiterating the administration’s claim that the strikes had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities, while criticizing what he called “media second-guessing” of a successful operation.

He added:

“Of course, we’re watching every single aspect. But, Jennifer, you’ve been about the worst, the one who misrepresents the most intentionally what the president says.”

Griffin pushed back, defending her reporting:

"I take issue with that."

You can watch their exchange in the video below.

Shortly afterward, Hume defended Griffin while on-air, praising her "professionalism," "knowledge," and "experience" while discussing the bombing:

"And I'd like to say a word if I may, Dana, about Jennifer Griffin who was attacked by the Defense Secretary today."

"An attack she certainly in my view did not deserve. Her professionalism, her knowledge, and her experience at the Pentagon is unmatched and I have had and still have the greatest regard for her. The attack on her was unfair."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many praised Hume for speaking out in support of Griffin and did so themselves.





Fox News has not yet issued a statement in response to Hegseth's remarks.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the administration is looking into who leaked the intelligence report that undercuts Trump’s claims about the bombings. The leak appears to have frustrated Trump, as the report's preliminary findings conflict with his repeated assertion that the bombings led to the “total obliteration” of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.