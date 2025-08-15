Skip to content

Women Reveal The Dumbest Thing They've Witnessed A Man Believe About Women

Women Break Down The Biggest Mistakes Single Men Make When Flirting

A man smiling at a woman looking down.
woman reading book
Photo by Hello Revival on Unsplash

Reddit user fiterphanter asked: "Women, what is the biggest mistake single men make when showing interest?"

John Curtis
By John CurtisAug 15, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

It isn't always easy for a single woman to enjoy a night out on her own.

Be it at a bar, in a store, or merely sitting on a park bench, they frequently catch the attention of a single man.

If they're lucky, these men turn out to be gentlemen, and what transpires turns into a meet-cute straight out of a romantic comedy.

More often than not, however, these men come off as anything but charming.

Even if their behavior can be easily avoided.

Redditor fiterphanter was curious to hear what women considered to be the biggest mistakes men make when attempting to flirt, leading them to ask:

"Women, what is the biggest mistake single men make when showing interest?"

Most People Like A Little Variety

"Don't go overboard on the talking about sex... be able to talk about other things."- aurora_ethereallight

The Truth Has A Way Of Coming Out

"Lying that you like the same things we do."- Fluid-Vacation-3172

Why Anyone Would Think That Would Work...

"Making sexist comments."

"A lot of guys think variations of the comment 'Most women are so dumb but you're so smart!' is a compliment."

"It's not."

"Especially if you're complimenting me for knowing something basic."

"It suggests you don't engage many women in conversation."- mauvebirdie

Best Not To Push Boundaries When You Don't Know What They Are...

"Making sexual innuendos to test boundaries when I don’t know you."- Medusa17251

Step Off Go Away GIF by Holly Logan Giphy

Leave The Past In The Past...

"Talking constant smack about their ex."

"Comparing us to their ex."

"Like if it comes up in conversation, say what you need to say and move on."

"Don’t punish us for what your ex did, bro."

"Heal up."

"Bragging about how many other women are interested in you how 'lucky' I am to have been at the top of the list."-Salt_Specialist_3206

It Actually Is What's On The Inside That Matters...

"Making it about looks, in a way that makes it obvious they’re not really looking past that."

"You can usually tell because they’re not complimenting your personality, taking interest in your hobbies, etc."

"It’s just 'you’re so pretty' , 'your body is so hot', it can actually feel quite sad."- highuptop

Communication Is Key...

"I remember when I first met my wife we had an amazing date that lasted way longer than expected."

"A couple hours later, she texted me asking if she’d scared me off."

"I was super interested but didn’t want to seem too interested and she straightened me up real quick!"

"Don’t try to play it cool by not communicating."- SgtGo

Modern Family GIF by ABC Network Giphy

Humor Is Subjective...

"Sexual jokes directed at me too early on."- ClickProfessional769

Jealousy Is Never A Good Look

"Showing extreme jealousy over a girl you aren't even dating."

"My best friend had a small bday party, and there were mostly people I knew, and some I didn't."

"A guy came up and told me I was very pretty and he liked my outfit."

"I said thank you and continued to see my friend."

"I started playing pool with her brother, and I looked up to see that same guy fuming and staring daggers at me."

"Bro, I don't know you?"

"Why tf are you grilling me like that."

"It came off seriously unhinged because he did it the whole party every time I socialized with any of the guys."- Glittering-Relief402

Conversation Is A Two-Way Street...

"Not asking any questions and actually keeping the conversation going."

"Ridiculously basic but shocking how many men don’t understand this, including the ones that show strong interest."- ChemistryMean3876

Kate Mckinnon Reaction GIF by Saturday Night Live Giphy

NO MEANS NO!!!!!

"Not understanding no."

"I said it once, me having to repeat myself won't change my mind."

"In fact, I will just get more and more pissed off."- curlyquinn02

ALWAYS Safety First...

"Not understanding the constraints that women face around safety."

"I was listening to a man talk about how frustrated he was that he wanted to pick up a first date in his car and she wanted to meet him at the restaurant."

"It's because she doesn't want to be trapped with you if you end up wanting to hurt her."

"She wants to have an escape."

"Some guys literally try to murder their dates."

"Dating can be very scary/dark for women."- koolaid-girl-40

^^^SEE ABOVE^^^

"Not accepting or pushing 'No's'."

"Like trying to talk around it or trying to change minds."- LittleMiauMiau

No Way Family GIF Giphy

Some People Still Prefer To Wait Till At LEAST The Third Date...

"Making it sexual."

"I can’t emphasize this enough."

"If you make it sexual before we meet, I’m immediately disappointed."

"Most of my experience post-divorce is dating online, and I cringe every time a guy has ‘I love to cuddle’ on his profile."

"Or we start talking and within a paragraph, he’s asking to give me a massage."

"Just talk to women like we’re people, not sexual objects."

"Adding onto this that I am very sexual and in no way avoid sex."

"But if I don’t know you, I don’t want to talk sex with you."

"Period."- darksideofthesuburbs

There's Paying Nice, And Then Actually Being Nice...

"Acting like being nice is a personality, then getting mad when you don’t fall for them immediately."- That_Purple288

The number of men who think they know exactly what women like is immeasurable.

The number of men who actually succeed at flirting is much, much smaller...

