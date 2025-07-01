Skip to content

Musk's Tech Pal Offers Stark Warning To Trump About How Musk Will Handle Their Feud

Musk Vows To Defeat Any Republican Who Voted For Trump's Budget Bill As Feud Heats Back Up

Elon Musk; Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Omar Havana/Getty Images

The former DOGE head made it known that he still vehemently opposes Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill in a fiery post on X—and issued a threat to any Republican who voted for it.

By Alan HerreraJul 01, 2025
Billionaire Elon Musk reignited his feud with President Donald Trump, making it known that he still vehemently opposes the president's One Big Beautiful Bill—and will work to unseat any Republicans who've supported it.

The bill, the centerpiece of Trump's domestic agenda, passed the Senate after a marathon voting session despite concerns its tax cuts would balloon the national debt and devastate health care and food assistance programs. The bill will return to the House for a final vote before heading to Trump’s desk.

In a post on X, Musk—who led efforts to slash government spending via his advisory Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—criticized those Republicans who "voted for the biggest debt increase in history" and vowed there would be political consequences.

He said:

"Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth."

You can see his post below.

He also shared a message alongside a poster showing Pinocchio with his pants on fire — a visual twist on the classic "liar, liar, pants on fire" expression:

"Anyone who campaigned on the PROMISE of REDUCING SPENDING , but continues to vote on the BIGGEST DEBT ceiling increase in HISTORY will see their face on this poster in the primary next year."

You can see his post and the poster below.


"LIAR" poster shared by Elon Musk@elonmusk/X

Musk's criticisms came several weeks after he called the One Big Beautiful Bill a "disgusting abomination" and vowed to kill the legislation if not have lawmakers revise it altogether. Trump suggested in response to Musk's criticism that Musk's companies could lose valuable government contracts.

But the feud escalated significantly after Musk alleged Trump’s name appeared in the so-called Epstein files—a reference to documents related to the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that are rumored to contain the names of public figures who amount to many of Epstein's most high-profile enablers.

Musk apologized for his attacks just days later, shortly after speaking with Trump via phone. He also later deleted his post accusing the White House of withholding the release of the Epstein files because they implicated the president.

But his latest angry outburst shows that things are about to heat up between the two men again—and the criticism was fierce.


Musk's pledge was particularly notable given that he spent roughly $290 million supporting Trump and other Republican candidates during the 2024 election cycle and afterward. His threat to target Republican supporters of the bill may carry more influence in the House than in the Senate.

Unlike senators, who serve six-year terms with staggered elections, House members must run for re-election every two years. Because House races are confined to smaller congressional districts rather than entire states, a substantial influx of campaign funding into a primary opponent’s campaign could have a more significant effect.

