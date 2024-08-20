'Boy Meets World' Star Danielle Fishel Reveals Cancer Diagnosis In Powerful Warning To Fans

Skip to content
The actor revealed on her 'Pod Meets World' podcast that she was recently diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and used the opportunity to remind fans to get their yearly mammograms.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 20, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
On Monday's episode of Pod Meets World, Danielle Fishel revealed she was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer.

The Boy Meets Worldstar told her listeners at the beginning of the episode:

“I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer."
“It is very, very, very early. It’s technically stage zero.”
“I’m going to be fine. I’m having surgery to remove it. I’m going to be on some follow-up treatment."

DCIS is an early form of breast cancer in which the cancer cells are confined inside a milk duct. It has a low risk of spreading unless left untreated.

While it usually does not cause symptoms, DCIS does show up on a mammogram.

And that's why Fishel decided to share her story on the podcast.

“The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment."
“... It would be so easy to say, ‘I don’t have time for that. I went to my mammogram last year. I was fine last year. I don’t need to go.’”

She then urged others to stay up to date with their mammograms.

“I want to share this because I hope that it will encourage anyone to get in there if it’s time for your appointment."
“If you’ve never had an appointment before, get in there.”

Many also shared their relief that Fishel caught it early, and they echoed her message on the importance of scheduling appointments and keeping up with them.

During the epidode, Fishel's Boy Meets World costars and podcast cohosts Will Friedle and Rider Strong vowed to support her in any way she needs.

Fishel still has a lot to navigate going forward with her treatment.

“I still have doctors I need to meet with ― oncologists, radiation specialists, hormone therapists, all kinds of stuff that I have still in front of me to decide."

But she promised listeners that she would continue being a part of every episode of the podcast if she's able.

