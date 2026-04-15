Fans Rally Around Legendary ESPN Announcer After He Reveals Devastating Fifth Cancer Diagnosis

Lovingly known as "Dickie V," Dick Vitale is the longest-running announcer at ESPN, having started with the debut of the program in 1979 and with a contract that will keep him on the announcing panel at least through 2028.
Vitale has been present for some of the biggest moments in college basketball history, his commentary like a soundtrack for those historic moments. Last season, the "Dick Vitale Invitational" college basketball event was even launched in his honor.
Through everything, Dickie V has been very upfront about his love of the game, as well as how grateful and honored he is to still be a part of it and to hold his seat as an ESPN announcer.
This has all been while fighting multiple bouts of cancer. In 2021, Vitale was treated for melanoma, immediately followed by treatments for lymphoma. By summer 2024, he'd also received chemotherapy treatments and radiation for vocal-cord cancer.
Then, in summer 2024, he had to have surgery to remove multiple cancerous lymph nodes from his neck, during which he had to use a dry-erase board to communicate.
Through all of this, the announcer continued in his role as frequently as he could, with the team at ESPN showing flexibility and support that many people could only dream about at their workplaces.
Now, Dickie V is up against The Big C again, this time in his lung and liver cavity.
This week, Dick Vitale shared the following announcement:
"Today, my oncologist, Dr. Brown, informed me that my biopsy results have confirmed a diagnosis of melanoma in my lung and liver cavity."
"I will be starting immunotherapy shortly, and I plan on winning this battle."
He admitted that this wasn't the news he was expecting or hoping for.
"I obviously did not get the report today that I was hoping for when my oncologist called."
"It has been ten days of many exams Pet scan - Cat scan - two MRIs - Biopsy, multiple bloodwork - now at least I know what I have to face."
"The Melanoma Lung and liver cavity cancer will mean I will start IMMUNE THERAPY next week - plan on winning the battle!""
Fortunately, Vitale is optimistic about his prognosis.
"I've beaten melanoma. I've beaten lymphoma. I've beaten vocal cord cancer. I've beaten lymph node cancer."
"I'm four-for-four, and I'm fully confident I'm going to make it five-for-five."
The news was shared on the X platform, where X users loudly shared their support.
Vitale was deeply moved by the support he received and continued to receive.
"I am truly overwhelmed by the love, support, prayers, and messages I've received from so many people."
"I'm incredibly blessed to have my family beside me, and my ESPN family, led by Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, has been absolutely terrific. Their support has inspired me to keep fighting, and I will do everything in my power to win another battle."
"The best news I can share today is this: I feel fantastic."
Since his contract is nearing its end, Vitale's also looking forward to dedicating more of his time toward helping children fight their battles with cancer.
"At 86 years young, I've lived a hell of a life, and I'm more motivated than ever to raise money for kids battling cancer."
"No child should ever have to go through what I've experienced."
"I am grateful beyond words for all of the support I've received, and I'm already looking forward to this year's annual Gala on May 1."
"I really feel we will raise 12 million dollars to add to the 105 million dollars we've already raised, all for pediatric cancer research."
Though it's terrible to hear that Vitale has been diagnosed with a fifth form of cancer, it's said that a big part of beating cancer comes from a positive attitude and mindset, and it's clear that Vitale has that by the bucketload.
Hopefully, he will go through his treatment quickly and will have yet another win to celebrate as he gets closer to a legendary retirement.